Fort Collins assistant police chief named Loveland's new police chief

Fort Collins Police Services Assistant Chief Tim Doran has been selected to lead the Loveland Police Department.

Doran was named Loveland's next police chief Thursday following a six-month, nationwide search, the city announced in a Facebook post.

Doran joined Fort Collins Police Services as assistant chief in 2019 and has 32 years of experience in law enforcement, including 22 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“I could not be more honored to be selected to lead the Loveland Police Department and stand with the women and men who answer the call daily and put their lives on the line for this amazing community,” Doran said in the city's announcement. “We stand at a pivotal point that’s rich with opportunity — to restore trust, to repair morale and to write the next chapter in partnership with our community. This agency has engaged in deep and necessary reflection in recent years. I’m ready to learn from the past, address present needs, and build a stronger future together.”

Doran was named a finalist by the city in September, and in a candidate forum in October he said he has enjoyed working closely with the Loveland Police Department in his time with Fort Collins Police Services.

"It's a phenomenal community," Doran said at the October forum. "... I love this community, I love the police department."

Doran was among four finalists named for the position, one of whom withdrew his name from consideration prior to the forum.

When Doran was asked about his thoughts on transparency, he said when mistakes are made, police departments need to know how to be honest with the community they serve "to learn and improve."

"I don't think any of us should be afraid of the truth," he said.

Doran credited Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda with leading Fort Collins Police Services to be a transparent and community-focused department.

Swoboda congratulated Doran in a Facebook post Thursday night and said in his time with Fort Collins, he has "demonstrated an exceptional aptitude for strategy, unwavering dedication to integrity, and constant compassion for victims."

As chief, Doran will be charged with "leading, building and maintaining trust with the city and community; coordinating with the City Manager’s Office and City Council; collaborating with stakeholders and building community partnerships; and providing first-class services to the Loveland community," the city's social media post states.

Loveland's police department came under scrutiny in May 2021 after the family of Karen Garner filed a lawsuit against the department alleging officers used excessive force when arresting Garner, who was 73 at the time and has dementia. The city settled the lawsuit for $3 million. Two of the officers involved — Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali — were criminally charged and convicted of crimes related to the arrest. Others involved left the department or were fired, and some received warnings for violating department policy.

Garner's arrest and its aftermath damaged trust between the department and community, and community members demanded then-chief Bob Ticer step down. Ticer refused, but earlier this year was chosen to lead the Prescott Valley Police Department in Arizona. Deputy Chief Eric Stewart has been serving as interim chief while city officials searched for Ticer's permanent replacement.

Doran will take over as chief Jan. 3.

