Is Fort Collins going to get snow over Super Bowl weekend? Here's what we know

It's looking like a white Super Bowl for Fort Collins as the city is line for another round of snow just before Sunday's big game.

The northern foothills, Interstate 25 corridor and parts of the Eastern Plains are under a winter weather watch from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. That area could see 3 to 6 inches of snow with localized areas receiving as much as 10 inches.

Travel impacts are possible in the watch area from Friday night through Saturday morning.

Here's what you need to know regarding the latest storm, including forecast snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service:

Confidence level of weather service for emerging snowstorm

Timing: The weather service has high confidence level for light snow arriving Friday afternoon and the heaviest snow falling Friday night into Saturday.

Location: There's medium confidence on where the heaviest snow will fall. Primary concerns and impacts are expected along the I-25 urban corridor and Front Range foothills, but there is still quite a bit of uncertainty of where the heaviest snowfall will take place.

Snowfall amounts: Medium confidence. Light to moderate accumulations look likely across the foothills and most of the plains. The heaviest amounts will be reliant on short-lived banded snow features that will be difficult to pinpoint. Forecast snowfall amounts have decreased across the region Friday morning.

Here are forecast snowfall totals for Fort Collins and Colorado

Here are the latest snowfall forecast totals, according to the National Weather Service:

Fort Collins and surrounding area

Fort Collins: 1 to 6 inches with an expected amount of 2 inches.

Loveland: 1 to 6 inches with an expected amount of 2 inches.

Windsor: 1 to 5 inches with an expected amount of 2 inches.

Wellington: 1 to 6 inches with an expected amount of 2 inches.

Red Feather Lakes: 2 to 5 inches with expected amount of 3 inches.

Virginia Dale: 1 to 6 inches with expected amount 3 inches.

Estes Park: 1 to 4 inches with an expected amount of 2 inches.

Berthoud: 1 to 6 inches with an expected amount of 2 inches.

Greeley: 1 to 6 inches with an expected amount of 3 inches

Bear Lake (RMNP): 2 to 7 inches with expected amount 4 inches.

Buckhorn Mountain: 3 to 8 inches with expected amount 4 inches.

Cameron Pass: 3 to 7 inches with expected amount 4 inches.

Colorado

Denver : 1 to 6 inches with expected amount of 2 inches.

Denver International Airport: 1 to 6 inches with expected amount of 3 inches.

Boulder: 1 to 6 inches with expected amount of 3 inches.

Eisenhower Tunnel: 2 to 6 inches with expected amount of 3 inches.

Loveland Pass: 2 to 6 inches with expected amount of 3 inches.

Winter Park: 2 to 6 inches with expected amount of 3 inches.

Copper Mountain: 2 to 5 inches with expected amount of 3 inches.

Keystone: 2 to 5 inches with expected amount of 3 inches.

Parts of Colorado are under a winter weather watch from Friday, Feb. 9 through Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Fort Collins weather forecast through Super Bowl Sunday

Friday, Feb. 9: 50% chance of snow, mainly after 1 p.m., with little to no snow accumulation. Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees and calm wind.

Friday night: 60% chance of snow with 1 to 2 inches possible. Low around 23.

Saturday, Feb. 10: 60% chance of snow mainly after noon with snow accumulation less than half an inch. Cloudy, with a high near 35.

Saturday night: 30% chance of snow before midnight with nes snow accumulation less than half an inch. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday, Feb 11: Sunny, with a high near 39 and low around 14.

