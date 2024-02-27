What is Fort Collins government celebrating, working on? Here's a list from State of City

About 300 people showed up to the State of the City event Monday night to hear Mayor Jeni Arndt and City Manager Kelly DiMartino talk about the city's work in 2023 and hint at what's to come in 2024.

In a conversation-style presentation, Arndt and DiMartino shared what they dubbed as the city's achievements in 2023.

If you missed it, here are a few of the things they touted:

Here's what the city said it accomplished or saw progress on in 2023

The work ahead

Here are some of the things Arndt and DiMartino said the city will be working on in 2024 and beyond:

Making government easier to access. The city is working on improving its website and the current functionality of tracking City Council activity. Also, a new recreation registration system is coming in the summer, DiMartino said.

The $40 million Oak Street stormwater project begins this year. It aims to reduce flooding in the Old Town area and will be the third largest capital project in city history (behind Connexion and MAX bus rapid transit).

Expanding Connexion access to more of the 40% of city residents who live in multidwelling units.

Starting the residential trash contracting service through Republic Services, which begins Sept. 30. It aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and street wear and tear and improve neighborhood quality by reducing noise and traffic.

Working toward Trilby Road and College Avenue improvements. DiMartino said the city is close to having all the pieces in place to start the project, which will address the traffic flow and safety of the intersection, including for pedestrians and those with disabilities.

Reducing fatal and serious-injury crashes. Last year, bike and motorcycle crashes with fatalities or injuries increased 40%, Arndt said. The city's work in this area will include infrastructure design, education and enforcement.

Updating the city's urban wildfire plan.

Addressing housing availability and affordability. DiMartino said only 20% of residents making the area median income ($114,000 for a family four) can afford a home. The goal is 66%. Arndt said providing housing for the people who work in Fort Collins is a focus.

Addressing jobs and demographics shifts. By 2040, 23% of the population will be over the age of 65, which will affect the workforce, the economy and health care.

Revisiting the city's residential occupancy ordinance (U+2) and seeing what happens with proposed legislation at the state level. Arndt said this goes hand in hand with revisiting nuisance codes to address neighborhood quality. Council will revisit it this spring.

Continuing the work toward the city's climate goals: By 2030, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80%; provide 100% renewable electricity and achieve 100% landfill diversion.

Working to implement the 2023-adopted Economic Strategic Plan, which aims to position the city as an innovation hub.

Interesting facts from 2023

The city's 400th transformer cabinet mural was painted.

3,519 potholes were filled.

With 11 snowstorms, crews cleared 41 inches of snowfall and spent 13,746 hours doing it.

Transfort saw a 17% increase in ridership.

The city achieved 99.9% electric reliability.

The city distributed $29.4 million in grants in the community.

Fort Collins Utilities treated 7.7 billion gallons of water and 4.9 billion gallons of wastewater.

The city reached 99.9% completion of moving electric lines underground in order to boost reliability.

Watch a replay at home

If you want to watch it yourself, you can see a replay on FCTV at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29.

You can do that at https://www.fcgov.com/fctv or by finding FCTV on cable channels 14 and 881. You can also watch by downloading the FCTV channel on some streaming devices, like Roku.

