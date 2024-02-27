What is Fort Collins government celebrating, working on? Here's a list from State of City
About 300 people showed up to the State of the City event Monday night to hear Mayor Jeni Arndt and City Manager Kelly DiMartino talk about the city's work in 2023 and hint at what's to come in 2024.
In a conversation-style presentation, Arndt and DiMartino shared what they dubbed as the city's achievements in 2023.
If you missed it, here are a few of the things they touted:
Here's what the city said it accomplished or saw progress on in 2023
Moved municipal elections to November to help boost voter turnout. Turnout was up 20% from 2021.
Benefited from the passage of a new half-cent sales tax to fund parks and recreation, plus transit and climate initiatives.
Handled more than 1,850 calls through the Police Mental Health Response Team, with less than 1% of those interactions involving an officer using force. DiMartino said the city will continue to look at nontraditional policing methods through special units and community service officers in addition to doing more outreach to underserved communities. Arndt said the city's average annual crime rate is 7.7%, lower than the state's.
Finished the main buildout of infrastructure for Connexion, the city's broadband service. DiMartino noted that its inclusion program offers a full 1-gigabit per second for a discounted price, rather than offering a scaled-down speed.
Formed a Native Nations Community Advisory Panel to deepen trust between the Native community and the city.
Partnered with Poudre River Public Library District and Poudre School District for a future Southeast Fort Collins Community Innovation Center (indoor pool and library).
Opened its newest park, Dovetail Park, in the Bucking Horse neighborhood east of Timberline Road and north of Drake Road.
Opened its newest natural area, Kestrel Fields, north of Vine Drive and west of Taft Hill Road.
Got the final environmental impact statement for the Halligan Reservoir expansion project to provide more water storage for Fort Collins Utilities customers.
Marked its first full year of the Cultural Community Program that brought live music, poetry and more and gave opportunities to artists, many of them from historically underrepresented groups.
Received a $10.7 million grant to build a transit center at Colorado State University's Foothills Campus for a future bus rapid transit line along Elizabeth Street.
Adopted a Vision Zero Action Plan that aims to achieve zero traffic fatalities or serious injuries by 2032. Strategies include using design, education and enforcement practices.
Replaced two old bridges on Laporte Avenue while also adding bike lanes and improving sidewalks.
Grew its Multicultural Business & Entrepreneur Center and saw use of its bilingual services for business owners and entrepreneurs increase 40%.
Finished allocating more than $28.1 million of American Recovery Plan Act money for more than 50 programs to serve people affected by the pandemic.
The work ahead
Here are some of the things Arndt and DiMartino said the city will be working on in 2024 and beyond:
Making government easier to access. The city is working on improving its website and the current functionality of tracking City Council activity. Also, a new recreation registration system is coming in the summer, DiMartino said.
The $40 million Oak Street stormwater project begins this year. It aims to reduce flooding in the Old Town area and will be the third largest capital project in city history (behind Connexion and MAX bus rapid transit).
Expanding Connexion access to more of the 40% of city residents who live in multidwelling units.
Starting the residential trash contracting service through Republic Services, which begins Sept. 30. It aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and street wear and tear and improve neighborhood quality by reducing noise and traffic.
Working toward Trilby Road and College Avenue improvements. DiMartino said the city is close to having all the pieces in place to start the project, which will address the traffic flow and safety of the intersection, including for pedestrians and those with disabilities.
Reducing fatal and serious-injury crashes. Last year, bike and motorcycle crashes with fatalities or injuries increased 40%, Arndt said. The city's work in this area will include infrastructure design, education and enforcement.
Updating the city's urban wildfire plan.
Addressing housing availability and affordability. DiMartino said only 20% of residents making the area median income ($114,000 for a family four) can afford a home. The goal is 66%. Arndt said providing housing for the people who work in Fort Collins is a focus.
Addressing jobs and demographics shifts. By 2040, 23% of the population will be over the age of 65, which will affect the workforce, the economy and health care.
Revisiting the city's residential occupancy ordinance (U+2) and seeing what happens with proposed legislation at the state level. Arndt said this goes hand in hand with revisiting nuisance codes to address neighborhood quality. Council will revisit it this spring.
Continuing the work toward the city's climate goals: By 2030, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80%; provide 100% renewable electricity and achieve 100% landfill diversion.
Working to implement the 2023-adopted Economic Strategic Plan, which aims to position the city as an innovation hub.
More: What does the 2024-25 Fort Collins City Council plan to prioritize this term? Take a look
Interesting facts from 2023
The city's 400th transformer cabinet mural was painted.
3,519 potholes were filled.
With 11 snowstorms, crews cleared 41 inches of snowfall and spent 13,746 hours doing it.
Transfort saw a 17% increase in ridership.
The city achieved 99.9% electric reliability.
The city distributed $29.4 million in grants in the community.
Fort Collins Utilities treated 7.7 billion gallons of water and 4.9 billion gallons of wastewater.
The city reached 99.9% completion of moving electric lines underground in order to boost reliability.
Watch a replay at home
If you want to watch it yourself, you can see a replay on FCTV at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29.
You can do that at https://www.fcgov.com/fctv or by finding FCTV on cable channels 14 and 881. You can also watch by downloading the FCTV channel on some streaming devices, like Roku.
