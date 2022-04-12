Fort Collins man accused of attacking delivery driver with knife in attempted murder

Update: Eissa Alameri pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and felony menacing in February 2021. Two other charges, including an attempted murder charge, were dismissed by the district attorney's office as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.

Alameri was sentenced to four years of probation. If he does not successfully complete probation, he will be sentenced to up to eight years in prison, according to court records.

Original: A Fort Collins man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder after reportedly attacking a delivery driver with a knife when he arrived at the suspect's door Monday.

Police responded at 7:54 a.m. to a disturbance between two males outside an apartment in the 2600 block of Raintree Drive, according to a news release.

Officers determined the suspect, Eissa Alameri, 23, had contacted an on-demand shopping service to have items delivered to his apartment. When the delivery driver arrived at the door, police say Alameri attacked him with a knife.

The delivery driver, a 55-year-old male, was able to disarm Alameri, then retreated to a safe place until officers arrived, according to police.

Police said Alameri refused to comply with officers, threatened them with a knife, then fled on foot and barricaded himself in a nearby stairwell. Officers were ultimately able to take him safely into custody around 8:30 a.m. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated by medical crews at the scene.

Alameri was arrested on suspicion of attempted second degree murder, a Class 3 felony; second degree assault, a Class 4 felony; and menacing, a Class 5 felony.

"I’m thankful for quick actions of the victim and the neighbors who called 911,'' said Assistant Police Chief John Feyen, who leads the police department's Patrol Division. "I’m also grateful that our officers were able to de-escalate and safely end this volatile situation.''

Anyone with additional information about this incident and who has not already spoken to police are asked to contact Officer Brien O’Malley at 970-221-6555. People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at www.stopcriminals.org.

Charges are an accusation by law enforcement officers and any arrested party is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Reporter Miles Blumhardt looks for stories that impact your life. Be it news, outdoors, sports — you name it, he wants to report it. Have a story idea? Contact him at milesblumhardt@coloradoan.com or on Twitter @MilesBlumhardt.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Police: Colorado man reportedly attacks delivery driver with a knife