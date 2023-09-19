Fort Collins man found dead on trail died from gunshot wound; investigation ongoing

The Fort Collins man found dead on a popular trail near Horsetooth Reservoir last week died from a gunshot wound, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday, but the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

The man, identified as 64-year-old Paul Gallenstein, was found dead from a gunshot wound on the Reservoir Ridge Foothills Trail near the reservoir about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. Investigators deemed the death "suspicious" and are still working to understand the circumstances surrounding his death. The Larimer County Coroner's Office has not determined the manner of his death.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in its investigation of the suspicious death of Paul Gallenstein, 64, of Fort Collins.

No weapon was found at the scene, the sheriff's office said, despite an "extensive search of the area" by multiple departments — including the K9 unit and drone team — but the sheriff's office also noted that "search efforts were impacted by the dense foliage surrounding the scene and heavy rainfall in the days following the incident."

Anyone who found a gun or any other items that may be related to this case on the Reservoir Ridge Foothills Trail is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

Investigators are also hoping to contact a "Good Samaritan" who was on the trail that morning walking his dog and assisted first responders, but left before investigators were able to interview him. Investigators are looking to speak with him and anyone else on the trail between 9-11 a.m. that day, according to the news release.

The sheriff's office shared a photo of the witness they are hoping to speak with to assist in finding him.

“Our investigators have been working nonstop to track down witnesses, information, and evidence in this case,” Capt. Bobby Moll said in the news release. “We won’t stop working until we find out what happened to Paul. Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family during this time of grief and uncertainty.”

Anyone with information about this case or who were on the Reservoir Ridge Foothills Trail the morning of Sept. 10 is asked to contact Investigator Ryan Adams at 970-498-5174. People can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

