Fort Collins man pleads guilty to all charges in fatal DUI crash

A Fort Collins man pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving drunk and killing a Fort Collins woman in Loveland earlier this year.

Alana Thomas, 34, died from her injuries at the hospital five days after the "violent" crash in the 7000 block of North Garfield Avenue in Loveland just before midnight Feb. 26, police said in a news release at the time. Another woman was hospitalized with critical injuries but survived.

Benjamin Eisenberg, now 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday to all six charges against him:

DUI-related vehicular homicide, a Class 3 felony

Reckless-driving-related vehicular homicide, a Class 4 felony

DUI-related vehicular assault, a Class 4 felony

Vehicular assault resulting from reckless driving, a Class 5 felony

Driving under the influence, an unclassified misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a Class 2 traffic offense

Investigators said in March that they believed Eisenberg crashed into the back of Thomas' vehicle, forcing it off the road and causing it to land in the intersection of 71st Street and North Garfield Avenue. Eisenberg's car also left the road and landed in the intersection.

Eisenberg faces four to 12 years in prison, and could face up to 24 years in prison if the judge finds legally defined aggravating factors, Judge Daniel McDonald told Eisenberg in court Tuesday.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

