Fort Collins pet crematorium accused of dumping animal remains in landfill, mass graves

Two Northern Colorado veterinary clinics have accused a Fort Collins pet crematorium of dumping animals’ remains in mass graves or landfills, among other fraudulent business practices, according to a lawsuit filed in late January.

The veterinary clinics are suing Precious Memories Pet Cemetery & Crematory in Fort Collins, which advertises “personalized, compassionate care for you and your pet” on its website, the lawsuit noted. Among the services it advertises, Precious Memories offers on-site pet burial and scattering of ashes, general group and private cremations, and the creation of a clay paw print for pet owners.

But the clinics that filed the lawsuit — Edwards Veterinary Care and Western Skies End-of-Life Veterinary Care — say Precious Memories did not complete those services as requested for an unspecified number of clients.

Instead, the clinics say Precious Memories staff disposed of animals’ bodies or ashes in a landfill or buried animals in mass graves when group cremations were requested, and that the business created clay paw prints of the wrong pets, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also describes the difference between separate and private cremation. Private cremation means only one pet is cremated at a time. In separate cremation, multiple pets are cremated at a time with some sort of separation or barriers between them to keep the remains separated. In both cases, the pet's remains are returned to the client.

The lawsuit alleges Precious Memories conducted the incorrect type of cremation requested by clients.

Precious Memories did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

Edwards Veterinary Care in Greeley has worked with Precious Memories since 2013, and Western Skies End-of-Life Veterinary Care, which has locations in Larimer and Weld counties and in Laramie, Wyoming, has worked with them since 2019, according to the lawsuit.

The clinics say they discovered these fraudulent practices in September 2022, and they've both since ceased operations with Precious Memories.

The clinics are suing for breach of contract, fraudulent misrepresentation and for violations under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act. A jury trial has been requested.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Northern Colorado veterinary clinics sue Fort Collins pet crematorium