Fort Collins police: 1 injured, 1 arrested in North College Avenue shooting

One person was injured and another arrested after a reported shooting midday Friday in North Fort Collins.

Fort Collins police announced the incident via Twitter shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday, saying that one unidentified person was hospitalized after the shooting, while another was detained. The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of North College Avenue, an area lined by various businesses along the city's northern entrance to Old Town.

Police said that the people involved in the shooting knew each other. With the involved parties either hospitalized or detained, there is no reported ongoing threat to the public.

Police closed Conifer Street between Blue Spruce and College Avenue after the incident, and said that a police presence would be visible in the area throughout Friday afternoon as investigators process the scene.

