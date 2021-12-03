Fort Collins police announce 3 'stranger assaults' on teen girls, ask for community's help

This story about assaults against teenagers in Fort Collins has been made free for all to view due to public safety concerns. To support the work of the Coloradoan and to ensure we can keep providing this service in the future, subscribe today.

Fort Collins police are warning of multiple "stranger assaults" of young women in the community and asking for help collecting any information about the incidents.

Three teenage girls have reported assaults with unknown men since August, according to a news release. While Fort Collins Police Services has no evidence connecting these incidents, the agency isn't ruling it out and wants to raise awareness.

“These incidents happened weeks apart, took place in different locations and may not be related at all,” Crimes Against Persons Sgt. Heather Moore said in the release. “However, we can’t ignore the fact that they do share some similarities, which is why we’re asking our community to remain aware and let us know if they have tips about these or other similar incidents.”

All incidents occurred in the evening while the victim was alone and had male suspects with some similar descriptions, police said.

Fort Collins Police Services has had three reports of assaults by strangers on teenage girls since August 2021. Police are asking for community help in collecting information and hoping to spread awareness of the crimes.

Most recently, a teenage girl was jogging outside at the Edora Pool Ice Center on Nov. 23 when a man grabbed her wrist, according to police, who said she kicked the man and ran inside the building; the girl was not harmed in the incident. The suspect was described a man in his 20s around 6 feet tall with short brown hair, stubble and an athletic build.

On Oct. 13, a different teenage girl was at a youth group event in the 1600 block of West Drake Road when a man grabbed her from behind while she was walking to her car, police said. She fought the man off twice and ran inside the building, according to the news release. She sustained minor scrapes and bruising but had no other injuries from the assault, police said. The suspect in that incident was described as being 5 foot 10 and wearing a mask as well as a dark hoodie and gloves.

Story continues

On Aug. 21, another teenage girl was walking in Overland park when a man tried to talk to her and she, too, fought him off, police said. She "rebuffed his attempts" and continued walking, at which point he grabbed her wrist and she sprayed him with pepper spray before running home, according to the news release. The suspect in that case was described as 20-30 years old and around 6 feet tall with "brown hair, little to no facial hair, and an average build," according to the release.

Following the report of each incident, responding officers did not locate any possible suspects.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police should contact the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com.

What to do if this happens to you

"The young women in these cases did exactly the right thing by fighting back, running to safety, and reporting these incidents," said Fort Collins police spokesperson Kate Kimble.

If one finds themselves in a similar situation, Fort Collins police recommend the following:

"If someone tries to take your purse, wallet, phone, or other personal item, let them have it. Your safety is more important than any property.

If someone approaches you and their actions make you uncomfortable, leave immediately. Don't worry about seeming rude or abrupt. Listen to your gut instincts and get away from the person. Dial 911 if you're concerned for your immediate safety.

If someone grabs or attacks you, fight back. If you can, make noise and call attention to your area. Once you break free, run away to a populated area or secure location.

In any situation, take note of anything that might help police identify the suspect - clothing, body type, tattoos, scars, other distinguishing features, associated vehicles, etc.

Report incidents to police as quickly as possible. This will help officers look for suspects and obtain any video surveillance that may be available in the area."

Domestic violence: Colorado State says domestic violence reports increased nearly six-fold during COVID pandemic

Molly Bohannon covers education for the Coloradoan. Follow her on Twitter @molboha or contact her at mbohannon@coloradoan.com. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins police warn community after 'stranger assaults' of 3 teens