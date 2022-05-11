Fort Collins police arrest 2 suspected in kidnapping at store, stabbing at storage unit

Fort Collins police have arrested two people after a man was kidnapped from a convenience store then taken to a storage facility where he was stabbed Sunday.

Police believe the 44-year-old victim knew the suspects, according to a news release.

The victim told investigators he was kidnapped from a convenience store in south Fort Collins and driven to a storage facility on East Mulberry Street where he was assaulted and stabbed, according to the release.

After the assault, he was driven to a neighborhood and dropped off. Police were called when the man knocked on a door on Sherwood Forest Court in northeast Fort Collins and asked for help.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.

Police searched the storage unit where the man said he was assaulted, with the help of Larimer County' Sheriff's Office SWAT.

Police arrested two people early this week in connection with this incident who they say know the victim.

Amanda Causey, 40 of Wellington, was arrested May 9 on allegations of first-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, criminal extortion and second-degree assault, according to court records.

Robert Williamson, 57 of Fort Collins, was arrested May 10 on allegations of first-degree kidnapping, criminal extortion, second-degree assault and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Both remain in the Larimer County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, Causey on a $252,000 bond and Williamson on a $400,000 bond, according to jail records.

Causey is next scheduled to appear in court Monday and Williamson is scheduled to appear Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Brian Werder at 970-221-6543 or share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Sady Swanson covers public safety, criminal justice, Larimer County government and more throughout Northern Colorado.

