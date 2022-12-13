Fort Collins police arrest man suspected of holding 3 people hostage inside home

Fort Collins police arrested a man they say held a family hostage inside their southeast Fort Collins home Monday.

Police received a report just before 8 a.m. Monday about an argument in front of a house on Courtenay Circle. Police say a man who doesn't live at the home started arguing with an adult resident of the home, and eventually forced the man into his home with the other residents, according to a news release.

While the man does not live in the home, he does know the residents, police said.

Police said they believed the man was armed with multiple guns and was holding two adults and a child hostage inside the home. Because of the high-risk nature of the situation, Fort Collins SWAT, the Larimer County All Hazards/Crisis Response Team, a drone team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

The child was able to leave the home uninjured, but police say the man continued to hold the two adults hostage and assaulted them, according to the news release. They suffered moderate injuries and are expected to recover.

Negotiators were able to make contact with the man, and he and the other two adults left the home about 9:45 a.m.

Police identified the suspect in this incident as 44-year-old Rick Murphy. Murphy was arrested, but formal charges have not been filed by the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office as of Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this suspect or incident can contact Fort Collins police Det. Matt Schuh at 970-416-8043.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins police arrest man suspected of holding 3 hostage in home