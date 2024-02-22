Fort Collins police arrest man suspected in 'series of sex offenses' outside coffee shops

Fort Collins police have arrested the man they say has been involved in sex offenses outside local businesses in Fort Collins for several months.

Police began investigating several reports of a man involved in a “series of sex offenses” outside Fort Collins and Loveland businesses — mostly coffee shops — in July, police said in a social media post asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in September.

Investigators say a man was reported masturbating outside businesses in the view of employees while “appearing to watch female employees through a window.” Police said in at least one of these cases the victim was a juvenile.

Fort Collins police said this week that investigators identified and arrested a 32-year-old man they believe is responsible for these incidents. He has been charged with 14 counts of indecent exposure, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Fort Collins police say they are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine if this man is involved in any other similar cases in the state. Investigators believe other victims may exist and are asking anyone who has not made a report to police to contact Officer Dalton Brown at 970-416-2825.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Man arrested for indecent exposure outside Fort Collins businesses