Fort Collins police arrest suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

Fort Collins police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station Aug. 6.

Police say a man robbed the 7-Eleven near West Horsetooth Road and South Shields Street about 1:15 p.m. Aug. 6. The man entered the store with a bag and a semiautomatic rifle and yelled at store patrons to leave while two clerks stayed inside, police said in a news release. Police said the man waved the firearm at the clerks while demanding money from the registers.

No one was injured during the incident.

The man allegedly fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, and police continued searching for the suspect.

On Tuesday, police arrested the man they believe robbed the 7-Eleven, 18-year-old Ephraim Debisa, according to a news release. He is listed as an inmate in the Larimer County Jail as of Monday afternoon, detained on a warrant for suspicion of felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and menacing.

During his first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon, Magistrate Cara Boxberger said she would not change the man's $75,000 cash bond previously set in this case by Judge Daniel McDonald, citing the seriousness of this case and Debisa's "extensive" juvenile criminal history.

He is scheduled to next appear in court Aug. 16.

Fort Collins police ask that anyone with information who has not already spoken to investigators call Detective Brian Werder at 970-416-2387.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect arrested