Fort Collins police ask for public's help investigating nonfatal stabbing

Fort Collins police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect in a reported stabbing on Redwood and Osiander streets on Saturday evening.

A man was found near that intersection in north Fort Collins with a stab wound after he flagged down a resident, who reported it to police about 7:37 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Fort Collins Police Services.

The man told police he was stabbed by an adult female who was with a small dog. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said they are asking for the public's help to get a description of and identify a suspect and to learn about the circumstances leading to the stabbing. They are asking property or business owners if they might have video showing the scene or suspect and are asking for witness reports from anyone in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Julia Chenoweth at (970) 416-2645.

It was the second reported stabbing in as many days. On Friday night, a man suffered multiple stab wounds a few blocks away at College Avenue and Willow Street and later died at a hospital. The suspect in that case was arrested Saturday morning.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins police seek public's help investigating nonfatal stabbing