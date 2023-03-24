Fort Collins police end teen's alleged BB-gun robbery spree after chase, crash

Police officers work the scene of a robbery at the Valero gas station at College Avenue and Swallow Road on Wednesday in Fort Collins.

Fort Collins police say they ended a four-day robbery spree when the juvenile suspect they were pursuing crashed a stolen car into a sign near the Riverside Avenue and Mulberry Street intersection early Thursday.

A juvenile male, who won't be publicly identified per Colorado law, faces five felony and two misdemeanor allegations for using a BB gun to intimidate victims into giving him a car, money and cigarettes in a series of incidents from March 20-23, according to police.

In short order, the suspect is accused of:

Carjacking a 2009 Ford Fusion from a man while he was parked at the Burger King on North Garfield Avenue in Loveland on March 20. Police say the juvenile showed the victim "what appeared to be a handgun" in his waistband while ordering the vehicle's driver to get out.

Showing the gun while stealing money from the register of a Valero gas station along South College Avenue in Fort Collins on March 22, and then leaving the scene in the stolen Fusion.

Showing the gun while demanding money and cigarettes from a Kum & Go station on Knobcone Drive in Loveland early on March 23. It was after this incident that police say the juvenile fled into Fort Collins in the stolen car when Loveland police attempted a traffic stop.

Fort Collins police attempted to stop the vehicle once it entered the city, but said the vehicle sped away before crashing near Riverside and Mulberry. The suspect allegedly left the car and ran before police were able to stop him. A juvenile female who was also in the car stayed put and later told police that the male had pointed the gun at her and demanded she get into the vehicle earlier.

Police found the gun, which they determined to be a BB gun, in a backpack carried by the suspect. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of multiple crimes.

Police ask anyone with information about the cases who has not already contacted them to call detective Allen Benbow at 970-416-2180.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

