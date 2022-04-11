Fort Collins police investigate 6-year-old's shooting death, believed to be accidental

A 6-year-old boy died from what police suspect was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call that came from a home in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Fort Collins Police Services news release.

The 911 caller reported a 6-year-old child in the home shot himself, and officers and medical personnel arrived on seen shortly after. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will determine the boy's cause and manner of death and release his identity at a later time.

"Tragic events like this have a lasting impact on everyone involved, including family, friends, and first responders. Words cannot begin to express the depth of our condolences for this devastating loss of a young life," Fort Collins Police Services Chief Jeff Swoboda said in the news release.

Police will provide an update to the public when the investigation concludes, according to the release. In the meantime, Swoboda said, "please keep everyone who's grieving in your thoughts and prayers."

Police said preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that the shooting "may have been accidental," but they did not share any additional details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Coloradoan is sharing the following gun safety tips as a public service.

Gun safety tips for parents and families

If you're a parent or guardian of a child and have firearms in your home, here are some tips on how to keep the children in your home safe.

Keep guns out of reach and sights of children. Store them in a locked safe or container, and hide lock combinations.

Store guns unloaded and store ammunition securely in a separate locked container.

When a gun is not stored, keep it in your possession and control at all times.

If a visitor has a gun, provide a secure place for them to store it while in your home.

While handling a firearm, always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, meaning pointed in a way so even if it accidentally goes off, it wouldn't injure someone.

Use a gun locking device that makes the firearm inoperable while not in use, in addition to keeping it in a locked cabinet or safe.

Make sure young people in your home are aware of and understand safety guidelines concerning firearms: Seeing a gun in real life is different than seeing a gun on television, in a movie or video game — A gun in real life can be dangerous. Teach children to tell an adult and not touch a gun if they see or find one.



For more information on the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office Juvenile Gun Safety campaign, visit larimer.org/cja/juvenile-gun-safety.

Tips courtesy of the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office and the nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide.

