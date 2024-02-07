Fort Collins police involved in shooting in neighborhood west of CSU on Wednesday

Fort Collins police were involved in a shooting in a neighborhood west of Colorado State University on Wednesday afternoon.

Police told the Coloradoan there was an officer-involved shooting in the Avery Park neighborhood just before 2 p.m. Police did not share any additional information at that time but did say more would be shared "as additional information becomes known."

Springfield Drive was blocked by emergency vehicles starting at Bryan Avenue east to near Lynwood Drive Wednesday afternoon, according to a Coloradoan reporter on the scene.

Colorado State University police are advising people avoid Springfield Drive between City Park Avenue and Constitution, according to a social media post.

Police activity on Springfield Drive between City Park Ave. and Constitution Ave, west of campus. Avoid the area. — CSU Police & Safety (@CSUPoliceSafety) February 7, 2024

There is no ongoing threat to the community and residents are not being asked to shelter in place, police said.

