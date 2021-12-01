Fort Collins police K-9 uninjured in Old Town stabbing arrest thanks to protective vest

A Fort Collins Police Services K-9 who helped apprehend a barricaded suspect near the Old Town Square Monday night went home uninjured thanks to a vest that protected the dog when police say the suspect tried to stab him.

Police responded to a call about 8:15 p.m. Monday that an unknown man had approached another man in the Old Town Square and threatened him with a knife, according to a news release from Fort Collins police.

Shortly after the 911 call, police located a suspect, identified as 29-year-old Matthew Bishop, nearby the Old Town Square still armed with a knife, and police say Bishop threatened them with it.

Officers used a less-lethal SAGE launcher, which deploys 40mm hard foam batons, to try and safely resolve the situation but Bishop fled the area, according to the news release. Police spokesperson Kate Kimble told the Coloradoan that Bishop barricaded himself in an emergency escape staircase in a building at the northwest corner of College Avenue and Olive Street.

Fort Collins SWAT responded to the scene, and crisis team members worked to convince Bishop to surrender, according to police. At about 11:20 p.m., police say Bishop exited the stairwell but tried to run, so K-9 officer Inox was deployed to apprehend him. Bishop allegedly attempted to stab Inox, but Inox's protective vest saved him from injury.

"Inox was not injured, fortunately," Kimble said in an email. "The vest protected him from the stabbing and likely saved his life."

Bishop was arrested on suspicion of five felony charges, according to police. Court records show the charges have not been formally filed by the district attorney's office as of Tuesday night.

Inox, a German shepherd, joined Fort Collins police in 2016. His vest was purchased by a Fort Collins family a few years ago, Kimble said.

All seven of Fort Collins police's dual-purpose K-9s trained to work in patrol and narcotics detection are equipped with protective vests, Kimble said. Like other ballistic and protective gear, these vests must be replaced periodically to be effective.

K-9 protective vest donations — including recent donations from Vested Interest in K9s and Alaska K9 Center — now go through City Give, a city initiative to facilitate charitable donations to city programs and allow community members to donate to specific causes, Kimble said.

“This dynamic and resource-intensive situation could have ended very differently had it not been for the efforts of our patrol officers, SWAT team, negotiators, and all who provided tactical support,” Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky said in the news release. “I’m grateful that no community members or officers were harmed by this dangerous individual. I’m also relieved that K9 Inox went home to his family last night, thanks to the protective vest that saved his life.”

Bishop's first court appearance in this case is set for Wednesday.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

