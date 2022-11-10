Fort Collins police officer accused in domestic violence case fired, chief says

The Fort Collins police officer accused in a domestic violence incident is no longer with the department, Fort Collins Police Services Chief Jeff Swoboda announced Wednesday.

The police officer was placed on paid administrative leave in May, days after the alleged incident occurred. Her criminal case is ongoing.

Swoboda announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that the internal affairs investigation into the officer's conduct is complete. An internal affairs investigation looks into if any department policies were violated in an incident, not necessarily if any laws were broken.

"After reviewing all the facts, I terminated that officer's employment today," Swoboda said in the post. "Law enforcement officers take an oath to serve and protect our community with respect and integrity. Sadly, this officer’s actions violated our policies, and I no longer have faith in her ability to uphold the promise we make to our community."

Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested the 31-year-old Valeri Pedraza after law enforcement responded to a reported domestic violence situation about 11:20 p.m. May 29. Pedraza was off duty at the time of the incident.

Pedraza was arrested on allegations of third-degree assault and domestic violence. Police say the victim in the case was minorly injured.

Pedraza is accused of contacting the victim several times after she was released from jail on bond and was charged with violating a protection order intended to limit the contact between the suspect and victim, according to a previous news release from Fort Collins police.

Pedraza started working as an officer with Fort Collins police in 2019.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges Sept. 27, according to online court records. A jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 24 and 25.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Resources for domestic violence victims

This story references domestic violence. If you or someone you care about is in a domestic violence situation, call Crossroads Safehouse's 24/7 helplines, which are staffed by trained advocates: 970-482-3502 or 1-888-541-7233 (toll free). You can also call Alternatives to Violence at 970-669-5150.

Other available resources for people in crisis include:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 988

SummitStone Crisis Stabilization Unit, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: https://www.summitstonehealth.org/services/

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies crisis centers: uchealth.org/services/behavioral-health/

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins police chief fires officer involved in domestic violence case