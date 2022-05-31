Fort Collins police officer arrested twice, placed on leave following domestic violence incident

A Fort Collins police officer is on leave after being arrested on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident over the weekend.

Officers responded to a reported domestic violence situation about 11:20 p.m. Sunday involving the officer, who was off duty at the time, according to a Fort Collins Police Services news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Because the incident involved a Fort Collins police officer, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office responded.

Deputies arrested the officer, 31-year-old Valeri Pedraza, on allegations of third-degree assault and domestic violence. Police say the victim in the case was minorly injured.

Then on Monday, the sheriff's office received a report that Pedraza contacted the victim several times after she was released from jail on bond, violating a protection order intended to limit the contact between the suspect and victim, according to police. Pedraza was then arrested again on suspicion of violating conditions of the protection order and her bond.

She has been an officer with Fort Collins Police Services since 2019.

“Public trust demands integrity, transparency, and accountability," FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a news release. "That’s why our patrol supervisor called on our neighboring agency to handle this call, and it’s why we’re proactively sharing the facts with our community.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Pedraza remained in the Larimer County Jail. Personal recognizance bonds were issued in both cases, which allow those arrested to sign themselves out of custody, promising to return for their next court date. If that person does not appear in court, they have to pay the amount set by the judge. In this case, that would be $1,250 in the case involving the third-degree assault charge and $750 in the case involving the violation of the protection order and bond conditions charges.

“The investigation will dictate any professional and legal consequences," Swoboda said in the release. "As an agency, we stand on the side of truth and justice.”

Pedraza is next scheduled to appear in court June 13.

Resources for domestic violence victims

If you or someone you care about is in a domestic violence situation, call Crossroads Safehouse's 24/7 helplines, which are staffed by trained advocates: 970-482-3502 or 888-541-7233 (toll free). You can also call Alternatives to Violence at 970-669-5150.

Other available resources for people in crisis include:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or call 911.

SummitStone Crisis Stabilization Unit, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: summitstonehealth.org/services/

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies crisis centers: uchealth.org/services/behavioral-health/

