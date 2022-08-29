Fort Collins police search for victims in reported shooting near CSU campus early Saturday

Fort Collins police are investigating a reported shooting just east of the Colorado State University campus early Saturday morning.

The reported shooting stemmed from a large disturbance from a party near the intersection of Garfield and Remington streets — just south of the Best Western University Inn — just after 1 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Fort Collins police.

Police say preliminary information indicates at least one and possibly two people were shot, but when officers arrived on scene no shooting victims were found on scene. Police are still trying to locate any victims in this case, according to the agency's Saturday morning Facebook post.

Police have not released any additional information about this incident as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Stuart Music at 970-416 2575 or share any information anonymously by contacting Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

