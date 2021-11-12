Fort Collins police searching for potential victims after child porn, sex assault arrest

Editor's note: This story has been made free for everyone to view due to public safety concerns. To support the work of the Coloradoan and to ensure we can keep providing this service in the future, subscribe today.

Police are concerned a Fort Collins man suspected of possessing and distributing child pornography and sexually assaulting a child may have other victims due to his access to people's home through his work.

Fort Collins police say they were notified in late October that 35-year-old Jediah Foster had allegedly taken sexually explicit pictures of children and distributed them online, according to a news release. Investigators later learned of allegations that Foster had been involved in "multiple situations involving inappropriate touching," according to the news release. Police did not specify the age or number of potential victims.

Foster's job involves in-home services and repairs, according to police. With access to customer's homes, police said in a news release they are concerned about other possible illegal activity or inappropriate activities that have not been reported to police.

Jediah Foster

The district attorney's office has not filed formal charges against Foster as of 3 p.m. Friday, according to online court records.

Anyone with information about an incident involving Foster who has not already spoken to police can contact Detective Dollie Knew at 970-416-2195 or submit information anonymously through the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Foster remains in the Larimer County Jail on a $5,000 bond, according to court records.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

If you think a child is being harmed

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, an anti-sexual violence organization, lists tips for what to do if you suspect a child is being harmed.

1. Recognize the signs

The signs of abuse aren't necessarily obvious, but they include:

Behavioral signs: Shrinking away from physical contact, thumb sucking or other regressive behaviors, changing hygiene routines, engaging in age-inappropriate sexual behaviors, or having sleep disturbances or nightmares

Verbal cues: Using words or phrases that are "too adult" for their age, unexplained silence or suddenly being less talkative

Physical signs: Bruising or swelling near the genital area, blood on sheets or undergarments or broken bones

2. Talk to the child

Pick your time and place carefully and find a place the child feels comfortable. Be aware of your tone. Try to make the conversation more casual and be non-threatening.

Talk to the child directly. Ask questions that use the child's own vocabulary but are a little vague. For example, "Has someone been touching you?" In this context "touching" can mean different things, but it is likely a word the child is familiar with. The child can respond with questions or comments to help you better gauge the situation like, "No one touches me except my mom at bath time," or "You mean like the way my cousin touches me sometimes?" Understand that sexual abuse can feel good to the child, so asking if someone is "hurting" them may not bring out the information that you are looking for.

Listen and follow up, but avoid judgment and blame.

Reassure the child, and make sure they know they're not in trouble.

Be patient. Remember this conversation may be very frightening for the child. Many perpetrators make threats about what will happen if someone finds out about the abuse.

3. Report it

Reporting a crime like sexual abuse might not be easy, and it can be emotionally draining.

Keep in mind that reporting abuse gives you the chance to protect someone who can't protect themselves.

Before you report, tell the child that you're going to talk to someone who can help. Be clear that you are not asking their permission.

Learn more at www.rainn.org.

