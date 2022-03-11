In Fort Collins stabbing of homeless man, teen will continue to face murder charge

A 16-year-old will continue to face a murder charge in the death of a homeless man in south Fort Collins last summer, a judge ruled after the district attorney’s office presented evidence this week.

Todd Stout, 58, was found dead by multiple stab wounds under a bridge near the MAX Transit Station at the intersection of Harmony Road and Mason Street on July 5, 2021.

In an evidence hearing this week, prosecutors from the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office used DNA from blood found at and near the crime scene, footage from traffic and security cameras, and GPS tracking from the family’s vehicle to connect the male teen to Stout’s killing.

Investigators have not identified a motive or any connection between the teen and Stout, defense attorney Matthew Mulch said. Prosecutors are not required to prove motive in these cases.

Investigators used footage from cameras at the transit station and from nearby businesses to identify a suspect “with a distinct gait” and appearance — which Detective Julia Chenoweth testified matched the teen's appearance and gait when she said she surveilled him prior to his arrest — going to and from the crime scene twice just after 1 a.m. July 5.

Stout was stabbed six times, with one stab wound sustained after he had already died, which Chenoweth said could have occurred at the time the footage shows the suspect going back to the bridge the second time.

DNA tests were done on multiple blood samples gathered at and around the crime scene, and the results “strongly support” those samples came from both Stout and the teen, and not another unknown person, Judge Juan Villaseñor said in referencing the reports from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in his ruling Thursday.

Investigators used traffic cameras in Fort Collins and Loveland to track the suspect’s vehicle after the suspect left the scene. The suspect drove from the Walmart parking lot near the transit center to Lake Loveland, where Chenoweth said investigators searched with help from the FBI for several days for a possible murder weapon.

Story continues

Investigators did find an item with a cement handle and sharp metal piece sticking out, which Chenoweth said could be the weapon used to kill Stout, though investigators are unable to test and prove that.

Using traffic cameras, investigators tracked the suspect's vehicle back to the teen’s neighborhood, where they located the car seen leaving the crime scene. A GPS tracker that had been previously put on the vehicle by the teen’s family also confirmed the vehicle’s movements the night Stout was killed.

The tracking information places the vehicle at the Walmart parking lot when investigators say Stout was killed, Assistant District Attorney Matt Maillaro said, and the footage from the transit center shows the suspect coming from the area of the Walmart.

Stout was likely asleep when the stabbing began, Maillaro said, based on where he was stabbed and where blood was found.

“This was not a struggle, this was an attack,” Maillaro said.

Todd Stout has been identified by the Larimer County coroner as the man who died by homicide Monday, July 5, 2021.

Stout appeared to be living under the bridge at the time of his death. Maillaro said Stout’s family told investigators he moved from Missouri to Fort Collins to get sober. He accessed a variety of services in the community and was described as nonconfrontational by those who interacted with him.

“He was down on his luck, he was homeless,” Villaseñor said while issuing his decision Thursday. “... The attack on Mr. Stout was brutal.”

Villaseñor's ruling means the teen will continue to face a first-degree murder charge in this case.

The district attorney's office filed the murder charge against the teen, Benjamin Zwhalen, in August in adult district court. Following the evidence hearing earlier this week, both defense and prosecution presented arguments as to whether the case should remain in adult court or be transferred to juvenile court.

That hearing concluded Friday afternoon, but Villaseñor did not immediately issue a ruling.

Sady Swanson covers public safety, criminal justice, Larimer County government and more throughout Northern Colorado. You can send your story ideas to her at sswanson@coloradoan.com or on Twitter at @sadyswan. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Teen will face murder charge in Fort Collins stabbing of homeless man