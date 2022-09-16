Fort Collins SWAT arrests burglary suspect to end overnight standoff

An overnight standoff involving a burglary suspect barricaded in an east Fort Collins apartment ended early Friday when police entered the apartment and forcibly arrested the man.

The nine-hour standoff began late Thursday when police say the suspect attempted to evade officers responding to a reported break-in at an unoccupied apartment on the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive. The man, identified by police as 33-year-old Justin Hall, ran from officers, broke into an occupied apartment and refused to come out, according to a Fort Collins Police Services news release.

The occupants of the apartment were able to escape without injury, police said.

With Hall barricaded in the apartment shortly after 10:40 p.m., the Fort Collins SWAT team, K9 team, drone team and crisis negotiators came to assist officers on scene, with Larimer County Sheriff's Office All Hazards/Crisis Response Team adding to the substantial police presence.

Hours after negotiation efforts and less-lethal tools failed to extract Hall from the apartment, SWAT members entered about 7:40 a.m. Friday and arrested Hall, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the standoff, police said. No community members or officers were injured during the standoff, they said.

Hall was later booked into the Larimer County Jail on suspicion of a felony burglary charge, five misdemeanor charges and on two existing misdemeanor warrants.

"Our officers kept safety at the forefront of their decision making and gave the suspect every opportunity to come out," FCPS Assistant Chief John Feyen said in the police release. "I'm proud of the skill and professionalism they showed throughout this very lengthy incident."

Police ask that anyone with information who has not spoken to them about the incident call Detective Bryan Vogel at 970-416-2392, or contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868, where they can remain anonymous.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement, and all parties are be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins SWAT arrests burglary suspect to end overnight standoff