Fort Dodge police name 15-year-old killed in Independence Day shooting

The Fort Dodge Police Department has revealed the identity of the 15-year-old killed in a shooting on Independence Day.

Police arrived on scene near South 15th Street and Fourth Avenue South in Fort Dodge the evening of July 4 and found 15-year-old Jameel C. Redding-Pettigrew in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders attempted life saving efforts but he died at the scene, according to a news release.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Ankeny resident Jamarrion James Davis, also known as J.J., for first-degree murder. As of Thursday morning, Davis had not been taken into custody. The department wrote in a news release that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Redding-Pettigrew's death comes just over two weeks after another Fort Dodge teen, 14-year-old Dakari Jayvon James, died in a shooting. The alleged shooter, 19-year-old Isaac Alexander Bachman, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Following the most recent shooting, Fort Dodge city officials released a statement addressing "an uptick in criminal activity" and claiming that the crimes "appear to originate from a specific group of individuals."

