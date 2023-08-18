Fort Dodge woman gets 50 years in prison for death, disappearance of her newborn

A Fort Dodge woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing her newborn.

Taylor K. Blaha, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Friday at the Webster County Courthouse and requested an immediate sentence following her plea, court documents show. The investigation began in November with the disappearance and death of Kayleen Lee Blaha, who was born Nov. 16.

Court documents allege Blaha and the baby's father, Brandon D. Thoma, wrapped her in garbage bags and put her into a backpack after she was killed. The baby's remains have not been found, said Capt. Steve Hanson with the Fort Dodge Police Department.

In a statement during Friday morning's hearing, Blaha told the court she was using methamphetamine at the time of Kayleen's birth, according to video from KCCI. She said Thoma, 31, convinced her she could lose her other child if the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services found out about her drug use.

Judge Christopher Polking sentenced Blaha to 50 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 35 years. She also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.

Thoma, 31, pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in death and abuse of a corpse in July, court records show. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 1.

Parents allegedly kill newborn in bathtub

Police took the Fort Dodge parents into custody last November in connection with the newborn's death and disappearance.

The story outlined in police and court documents began in April 2022 when Blaha told Thoma she was pregnant and he was the father, according to a sworn statement by Webster County sheriff's detective Amy Stringer.

The couple, who shared an apartment, already had a 2-year-old son together, according to court documents.

Blaha told police they planned to have a family member adopt Kayleen as they had no intention of raising a second child together, documents said. Court records also show police found searches for how to induce a miscarriage when they seized the couple's cell phones.

Blaha later told officials that after going into labor, she asked Thoma to give her methamphetamine to "ease" the pain of giving birth, according to charging documents.

Blaha told investigators that the couple became worried when baby Kayleen — who was born alive — began to cry, according to charging documents. They feared neighbors would call police and the presence of meth would cost them custody of their son.

Blaha told Stringer the couple didn't want their 2-year-old child taken away from them, so they allegedly placed baby Kayleen in a bathtub half full of water, according to documents. Then, Blaha told authorities, Thoma allegedly demonstrated how to drown the baby by pushing down on her chest to force her underwater, documents said.

"Text messages between Blaha and Thoma confirm that Thoma initially discarded Kayleen’s body in a wooded area near the Kenyon Road Bridge," the documents said.

Surveillance footage, obtained by Fort Dodge police, captured images of Thoma leaving the apartment with a backpack containing a large "rectangular object" and returning 20 minutes later with an apparently empty backpack, according to charging documents.

Thoma and Blaha later separately told police they had wrapped the baby in black garbage bags and stuffed her into the backpack, according to charging documents.

Baby's remains are still missing

Authorities learned of the baby's birth from a call Nov. 22 at approximately 2:48 p.m., according to a news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department. Police were informed that the baby was dead and her body had been moved, the release said.

Police began a search across the northcentral Iowa city and offered a reward for information that led to the recovery of the infant's corpse. Much of the investigation focused on areas where Thoma has allegedly disposed of the body, including searches in the wooded area near the Kenyon Road Bridge and a rural area north of the North Central Iowa Regional Landfill, according to police.

Searches involving at least 13 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies proved unsuccessful.

Hanson said there are no longer active searches for Kayleen but police will investigate new leads.

The case was "tough for everyone involved," he said.

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

