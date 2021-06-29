Fort Drum man accused of stabbing two in Watertown

Jun. 29—WATERTOWN — A Fort Drum man is in custody after city police say he assaulted two other Fort Drum men with a knife on Saturday.

Rayshawn D. Ellis, 24, of 9074C King Loop, Fort Drum, is charged with assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Sunday.

According to city police arrest reports, at about 11 p.m. Saturday at Ontario Village apartments on Faichney Drive, Mr. Ellis used a knife to slash Dequez Andrews in the right side of his head. He also allegedly used the knife to stab Louis Moore in the right forearm and left upper leg, causing a left medial stab wound and compromising a femoral artery in his thigh. Mr. Moore lost a significant amount of blood as a result of his injuries.

According to Watertown city police, both Mr. Andrews and Mr. Moore were taken to Samaritan Medical Center by private vehicle after suffering their injuries. Mr. Andrews was treated and released from Samaritan, but Mr. Moore was taken by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Mr. Moore remains in stable condition in that hospital.

Mr. Ellis was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing on Sunday. He was remanded back into custody at the jail on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond, where he remains, according to jail officials.