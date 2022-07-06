Fort Drum soldier fatally shot in Syracuse

Jul. 6—FORT DRUM — Syracuse police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old Fort Drum soldier who was killed Monday night while celebrating the Fourth of July with friends in Syracuse.

Malik Sharif Shipman, of Fairburn, Ga., was shot at 11:14 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Parkway Drive, a residential area of the city of Syracuse.

Joseph T. Cooligan, first chief assistant district attorney with the Onondaga County District Attorney's office, confirmed that police are investigating the soldier's death as a homicide.

Mr. Shipman was rushed to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse after he was shot in the abdomen and later died, Mr. Cooligan said.

The soldier was celebrating the holiday with friends in Syracuse, he said.

The prosecutor did not comment about the circumstances of the shooting.

"It's way too early in the investigation," he said. "I'm not going to make any comment."

A friend of the soldier told the Syracuse Post-Standard that he frequently went to Syracuse for parties and visits to friends he made in Syracuse.

He graduated from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn in 2020.

Fairburn is a small city about 17 miles south of Atlanta.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 315-442-5222.