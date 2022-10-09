Fort Drum's Clark Hall lights up purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Oct. 9—FORT DRUM — Clark Hall from sundown to sunup has been lit in purple to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month on post.

Inside the facility, people can visit the Silent Witness Project, which honors service members and spouses or partners who have died due to domestic homicide.

People can see the stories on life-sized silhouettes on the side of the entrances of Clark Hall.

"You will also find purple artwork that highlights a message of 'hope,' as many victims of domestic violence often feel helpless and lose hope in their current situation," said one Fort Drum domestic abuse victim advocate who helped create the Clark Hall displays.

Outreach tables are set up with information on domestic violence and healthy relationships and resources are also available for community members as well as "Opening the Door to Hope" displays around the lobby area on the first floor, which have stories from domestic violence survivors.

Clark Hall was chosen because it is a high-traffic facility visited frequently by soldiers, family members, retirees and civilians, said Tom Wojcikowski, an educator with the Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program.

Two classes will be available at the Soldier and Family Readiness Division's Enrichment Center, including a "Cook With Your Mate" class on Oct. 18 in which couples will create a meal together and learn healthy relationship skills based on each other's love language. A "Monster Pop In and Paint" class Oct. 27 will provide materials for families to paint together while learning about family engagement.