Fort Eisenhower sailor arrested after allegedly assaulting Columbia County deputy

A Fort Eisenhower sailor was arrested on Nov. 17 after allegedly assaulting a Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputy.

The 21-year-old third class petty officer from Grovetown is charged with felony willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The sailor is a cryptologic technician assigned to the U.S. Navy Information Operations Command, according to officials at Fort Eisenhower.

At about 1 a.m. Nov. 19, Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Grovetown home after a woman reported a friend was acting strange, according to an incident report. The woman told deputies the sailor was wrestling with friends "like military guys do all the time" and fell into a fence, hitting his head.

She said when the sailor got up, he started acting strange, "as if he had become more intoxicated," according to the report. Others tried to calm him down, but he became more angry.

Deputies went into the home to check on the sailor and found him being held on the ground by another man at the party, according to the report. The deputy got the sailor up and when he asked what was going on, the sailor started crying, telling the deputy he had too much to drink and fell while wrestling with friends.

Deputies called EMS to check on the sailor due to his injury and level of intoxication, according to the report. During the evaluation, deputies tried to calm the sailor down because he was screaming and cursing "very loudly."

When EMS cleared the sailor, EMTs asked him to leave the ambulance, but he ignored their request, according to the report. After multiple requests from deputies, the sailor started to leave the ambulance, but almost fell out.

A deputy tried to grab the sailor to prevent him from falling and he pushed the deputy backward while cursing at him, according to the report. When the deputy tried to grab the sailor's wrist, he pulled away and took a "fighting stance with his fist balled up" and attempted to punch the deputy.

The deputy dodged the punch, but the sailor grabbed him and ripped the chain off of his uniform, according to the report. The deputy was able to bring the sailor to the ground, handcuff him and place him in a patrol car.

Once the sailor was in the patrol car, the deputy asked him if he was injured, to which he responded "no, he was good and he just wanted to go to jail," according to the incident report.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Fort Eisenhower sailor charged with felony, tried to punch a deputy