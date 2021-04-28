Fort Gibson jails inmates in Wagoner County
Apr. 27—Fort Gibson Police will take misdemeanor prisoners to Wagoner County under an agreement approved Monday by the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said Muskogee County/City Detention Facility has not accepted arrests from Fort Gibson or other municipalities since the start of 2021. He said the county jail has been on "felony" status only and will only accept inmates brought in on certain felonies, federal inmates or tribal inmates.
"I reached out to Wagoner County Sheriff facility, and he welcomed us with open arms and said, 'we'll take you guys,'" Frazier said.
Frazier said the Wagoner jail will charge Fort Gibson $44 per day, plus a $25 booking fee.
"We were paying $43 at Muskogee County," he said. "Most municipal people stay in jail less than 24 hours."
Muskogee County's refusal to accept municipal inmates limits what police could do, Town Administrator Brian DeShazo said before the vote.
"We're essentially being turned down and pushed out of our only avenue of taking in these perpetrators," DeShazo said. "What it has created for us is that we had to bring them back here and release them. It's really becoming an issue for us with repeat offenders. "
Frazier, a former Muskogee County Sheriff, said he understands the financial bind the county jail faces.
"They don't get the funding that they need, but this has got to stop," Frazier said. "This is a problem not only Fort Gibson faces but other municipalities in the county."
He recalled officers arresting a person who were causing a disturbance at a local bank on March 8. He said the subject had a county warrant and multiple town warrants. The subject was taken to Muskogee County/City Detention Facility but was refused.
Frazier said Fort Gibson has had a contract with Muskogee County to house inmates since the county jail was built in 1984.
Fort Gibson town officials met on April 21 with the Muskogee County Sheriff and undersheriff in an effort to address the incarceration issue, Frazier said.
"We even offered to increase the daily rate for housing inmates, but the offer was rejected," he said. "The Muskogee County Sheriff acknowledged there was a contract in place but still refused to house our inmates, stating they are on felony status only."
Frazier said his only regret about sending prisoners to Wagoner County is that he prefers to spend money locally.
"I hate that Muskogee County money has to go to Wagoner County," he said. "We have to do our job as police officers."