Fort Gibson woman pleads guilty to embezzlement

Sep. 8—A Fort Gibson woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to embezzling more than $200,000 from a Muskogee business over a period of about seven years.

Deanna Joy Aldridge, 59, accepted a deferred sentence of seven years and was ordered to pay $50 per month in fines and costs.

"By law, you may give somebody a seven-year deferred sentence, you can't give them more than that," said Muskogee County Assistant District Attorney Larry Edwards. "A deferred sentence is a plea of guilty, and the court defers a finding of guilt as long as you are compliant with probation. If you do everything you're supposed to do within the time frame — pay your fines, your costs and restitution — then it would be possible to come in and ask the court to expunge your record at the close of the probationary period.

"If you're on a five-year suspended sentence, the most you can get revoked is five years. On a deferred sentence, if you're accelerated, you can get the max. So, if she got accelerated, she could get an eight-year sentence in the Department of Corrections."

Aldridge pleaded guilty to "fraudulently appropriating the sum of $200,345.92 that belonged to Collision Center of Muskogee" between Jan. 1, 2012 and June 20, 2018.

"Ms. Aldridge worked for (Collision Center) for a long time and had more or less complete access to all the financial documents," Edwards said. "At some point, the owners looked into the missing money and figured it out. They go through and pull all the books — and some of them are blatant. She's using the company credit card for stuff at the convenience store or at the grocery store just down the street from her house that were clearly not authorized."

A restitution hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13 to determine the amount Aldridge must repay. The parties disagree on the amount taken.

"What we're fighting about is how much does she actually owe," Edwards said. "She's saying she didn't steal that much — I think she did. At the restitution hearing, we'll go through all the accounting, go through the loss and we'll figure it out."