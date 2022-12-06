Fort Gordon confirms man arrested for indecent exposure at daycare is Army sergeant

Fort Gordon confirmed the active duty soldier arrested for exposing himself at a Martinez daycare Thursday is a U.S. Army sergeant stationed at Fort Gordon.

The 39-year-old sergeant is charged with indecent exposure and driving under the influence.

An employee of Oakbrook Country Daycare told deputies the man was parked on a curb in the daycare parking lot, was in uniform, and appeared to be unconscious, according to an incident report.

When she approached the car, she realized his pants were unzipped and he was exposing himself, noted authorities. After calling 911, the sergeant "sped away" toward Evans to Locks Road, according to the report.

Deputies found him driving near Steven's Creek Elementary School, attempting to exit onto Evans to Locks Road, and pulled him over. Deputies said they found an empty bottle of vodka on the passenger floorboard.

A report noted he was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

"The command is cooperating with local authorities in this investigation," according to a Fort Gordon spokesperson. "The Cyber Center of Excellence leadership takes all allegations of misconduct seriously. We do not tolerate inappropriate behavior by any member of our command, it is crucial that everyone on our team lives and demonstrates the Army Values every day."

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Fort Gordon Army sergeant arrested for indecent exposure at daycare