Michael Fronimos has been hired as Fort Gratiot Fire Department's new chief.

Fort Gratiot Township has hired a firefighter from out-of-state as the new chief of its fire department.

Michael Fronimos, a Michigan native, is returning to the state and bringing 34 years of experience in firefighting to the township's department, according to a news release announcing his hiring.

"(Fronimos) has served as a career, volunteer and part-time firefighter/EMT rising to the ranks of Battalion Chief and Assistant Chief," Fort Gratiot Township Supervisor Rob Crawford wrote in the news release. "He is well respected across the United States and beyond in the public safety community as an instructor, speaker and leader."

Fronimos is replacing former Fort Gratiot Fire Chief Patrick Smith, who retired in September after 12 years on the job. The Fire Chief Hiring Committee recommended Fronimos among six candidates, including three from within the department.

The Fort Gratiot Board of Trustees approved Fronimos' appointment on Dec. 27 and his first day will be Feb. 5. A badge pinning ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Fort Gratiot Municipal Center and will be open to the public.

Fronimos has held positions at fire departments across the country, most recently working as the assistant fire chief at the Wytheville Fire Department in Virginia. His firefighting career began in Michigan, but he left the state in 2000.

Fronimos was a public information officer at several fire departments, and has twice been president of the National Information Officers Association, an organization representing communications officers nationwide.

“I am looking forward to returning to Michigan and teaching my son the things I enjoyed as a youth,” Fronimos said in the news release.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Fort Gratiot hires new fire chief