Fort Hood gunman congratulates Taliban from death row in handwritten letter

EXCLUSIVE — The former U.S. Army major and self-described “soldier of Allah” behind the deadly 2009 massacre at Fort Hood cheered the resurgent Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in a letter obtained exclusively by the Washington Examiner.

Writing from death row at Fort Leavenworth, Nidal Hasan boasted “We Have Won” and congratulated the Taliban. Hasan, who gunned down 14 people and wounded 43 more, urged the nascent terrorist government to implement its brand of brutal oppression under the guise of religion.

“Congratulations on your victory over those who hate for the Laws of All-Mighty God to be supreme on the land,” Hasan wrote in the letter, dated Aug. 18. “I pray to Allah that He helps you implement Shariah Law full, correctly and fairly.”

TALIBAN ANNOUNCE FORMATION OF NEW GOVERNMENT IN AFGHANISTAN

Although Hasan, who was radicalized by Imam Anwar al Awlaki and had business cards calling himself a “soldier of Allah,” shouted “Allahu Akbar” during his Nov. 5, 2009, rampage, the Obama administration stubbornly refused to classify the attack as an act of terrorism. Instead, the Pentagon deemed it a case of “workplace violence,” which made victims ineligible for the Purple Heart until Congress intervened. In 2013, Hasan was convicted by a military court for murdering 13 people and sentenced to death.

In his neatly handwritten letter, Hasan asked his attorney, retired Army Col. John Galligan, to deliver his message of congratulations to the Taliban’s leadership — many of whom were held at Guantanamo Bay until they were freed by the Obama administration in a controversial swap for U.S. Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl.

“I’m not at all surprised by Maj. Nidal Hasan’s recent statement — he’s always been consistent in the terms of his support for the governments to be rooted upon Sharia law,” said Galligan, who is appealing Hasan’s court-martial conviction and death sentence. “Given the Taliban victory in Afghanistan and President Biden’s apparent capitulation on many fronts, Nidal Hasan and I are anxious to see what, if any, action will be taken with respect to the individuals still incarcerated at Guantanamo.”

Courtesy of Col. John Galligan

Hasan is paralyzed after being wounded during the attack, in which he fired hundreds of rounds into the packed deployment center at the base in Killeen, Texas. Galligan said his client is fighting his current jailers over the length of his beard and is in poor health.

Former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Manning, who survived Hasan’s spree despite being shot six times, said the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan makes this a particularly tough time for those who have served.

"Hasan stopped my deployment to Afghanistan. But for the soldiers who are feeling like their sacrifice was for nothing, they should know we can't control what politicians do, but we can control how we stand up for each other in this difficult time," he said.

As for Hasan's latest message to the world, Manning said, "I am not surprised that he would ally himself with a group of people who feel it necessary to kill women and children."

Evidence revealed during Hasan’s court-martial showed that warning signs were missed prior to the attack. Hasan had corresponded via email with al Awlaki, then a wanted terrorist and the subject of a bungled top-tier FBI counterintelligence investigation under former FBI Director Robert Mueller. In the 18 emails with al Awlaki, Hasan wrote about killing fellow U.S. soldiers and boasted that he considered himself an extension of al Awlaki and al Qaeda.

Courtesy of Col. John Galligan

Multiple government investigations, including one sanctioned by Mueller, confirmed there was a mishandling of the Hasan emails with al Awlaki prior to the attack at Fort Hood. A 2011 report by the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs called Hasan “a ticking time bomb” and showed how the Army major was radicalized in plain sight, faulting the FBI and Department of Defense for a “superficial inquiry” into the email exchanges with al Awlaki.

Al Awlaki was killed by a Hellfire missile in Yemen on Sept. 30, 2011, in a drone strike ordered by the United States.

