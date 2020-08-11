Fort Hood soldiers among suspects busted in child prostitution sting, Texas cops say

A pair of Fort Hood soldiers were among those arrested Saturday at the conclusion of a two-day child prostitution sting, the Killeen Police Department announced Monday.

The nine men arrested also included a third U.S. service member, local authorities said. It’s unclear which branch he’s affiliated with.

“During this operation nine suspects, three of whom are military, contacted officers through various social media platforms and made agreements for sexual acts with girls they believed were 15 or 16 years of age,” authorities said in a news release, adding that the agreements were made in exchange for drugs, money and/or alcohol.

Officers arrested the suspects without incident, police said. Their names and charges are as follows:

“Anthony Xavier Antwon, 25, of Fort Hood, Felony Prostitution under 18

Javier Perez, 40, of Austin, Felony Prostitution under 18

Brian Harley Flynn, 21, of Temple, Felony Prostitution under 18

Brandon Anthony Lee, 25, of Killeen, Felony Prostitution under 18

Dustin Edward Johnson, 42, of Lott, Felony Prostitution under 18

Timmy Jones Jr., 30, of Fort Hood, Felony Prostitution under 18

Shaun Paul Moore, 39, of Kempner, Felony Prostitution under 18

Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 28, of Killeen, Class A Prostitution

Pierre Jean, 32, of Killeen, Class A Prostitution”

Two guns were also confiscated in the operation, according to police.

The sting was a joint effort between the Killeen PD Special Victims Unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety Human Trafficking Program with the goal of locating and arresting those who were “willing to make overt efforts to pay minors to engage in sexual acts.”

McClatchy News reached out to Fort Hood for comment and is awaiting response. Fort Hood, a U.S. Army based founded in 1942, is located about 70 miles north of Austin and is one of the biggest military bases in the world.