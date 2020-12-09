Fort Hood's Inexperienced, Overburdened CID Faces New Scrutiny in Army Investigation

Matthew Cox

The Army has launched a new investigation into the Criminal Investigation Command (CID) detachment at Fort Hood, Texas, after an independent review found that the inexperienced, overworked agents failed to control the post's culture of violent crime and drug use.

The fact-finding investigation will look at resourcing, policies and procedures of the 6th Military Police Group CID at Fort Hood. Its launch follows an independent review committee's stunning findings regarding the negative command climate and culture at Hood, and months of Army soul-searching in the wake of the disappearance and murder of 20-year-old 3rd Cavalry Regiment Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

The committee found crime data in the cities and counties surrounding Fort Hood was comparable to areas of similar size, but "serious crime problems on Fort Hood have gone unaddressed," Chris Swecker, chairman of the review committee and retired assistant director for the FBI, told defense reporters Tuesday at a Pentagon briefing.

"The Fort Hood CID detachment had various inefficiencies that adversely impacted the accomplishments of its mission," Swecker said.

Read Next: The Introverted General: Meet Lloyd Austin, Biden's Pick for SecDef

One problem that plagued CID at Hood was that the Army is essentially using the post as a "training ground for CID agents," fresh out of entry-level instruction at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Swecker said.

"They were rotating through; they were coming out of Fort Leonard Wood, going straight to Fort Hood -- uncredentialed apprentice agents. And then, within two years, they were rotating out very quickly," he said.

The detachment suffered from "fairly chronic understaffing, in the time period that we looked at, and inexperience," he said.

Swecker added that excessive workloads led to heavy attrition rates, noting agents also lacked investigative equipment for cellphone tracking and extracting information for phones and mobile devices.

"The investigative tools that most law enforcement agencies have, they didn't necessarily have at their fingertips," Swecker said. "They needed more and better equipment."

The committee's report recommended that Army CID ensure that "Fort Hood and other CID offices that cover Corps and Divisional Posts maintain a sufficient number of experienced (more than 5 years) and highly experienced (more than 8 years) Special Agents to accomplish its mission."

During its fact-finding mission in August, the committee found "no proactive effort to suppress crime," Swecker said.

"On the base, there were some hot crime areas that were relatively high -- violent crime, sexual assaults, sex crimes, drugs," he said, adding that "positive drug tests were the highest in the Army."

The committee placed part of the blame for the rampancy of criminal activity on Fort Hood's leadership.

"Leaders across a series of commands failed to use best practices in the areas of public safety to develop and execute crime suppression strategies," Swecker said. "The committee found that the serious crime problem on the installation at Fort Hood requires proactive command action."

The Army announced Tuesday it has relieved or suspended 14 Fort Hood leaders, including the firing of Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt, deputy commanding general for Support at III Corps; and Col. Ralph Overland and Command Sgt. Maj. Bradley Knapp, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander and command sergeant major, as a result of the committee's findings.

In all, the committee presented nine findings and 70 recommendations to address issues such as major flaws in the Army's Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Prevention (SHARP) program at the base, as well as a command climate at Fort Hood that that was permissive of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy has created a "people first" task force that will formulate a plan for all 70 recommendations, which the Army will begin implementing by next March.

-- Matthew Cox can be reached at matthew.cox@military.com.

Related: Army Creates New 'Missing Soldier' Policy to Prevent Disappearances Ending in Tragedy

Latest Stories

  • FBI warns state, local police about China targeting people on U.S. soil

    The warning concerns China’s long-standing policy of reaching beyond its borders to target people it accuses of financial crimes, even if they are permanently living abroad.

  • Supreme Court shuts down Trump campaign's last-ditch Pennsylvania appeal

    The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday a request to block the certification of the Pennsylvania’s election results, a decision that could spell the end of the Trump campaign’s meritless efforts to overturn the presidential election results.

  • White House interns don't get paid. A group of more than 200 former interns is calling on Joe Biden to fix that.

    Congressman Tim Ryan told Business Insider he "hopes the White House follows our lead in the House" and makes internships paid positions.

  • Israel's Netanyahu: Vaccination campaign to begin Dec. 27

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday that Israel will begin vaccinating the public against the coronavirus on Dec. 27, making it one of the first countries in the world to innoculate its citizens. Earlier Wednesday, Netanyahu welcomed the first shipment of doses of the Pfizer vaccine, calling it a “big day of celebration” for the country.

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest

    Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, repeatedly obstructed a 2002 police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to a new report.Maryland State Police reports obtained by the Washington Free Beacon detailed Warnock’s attempts to interfere with interviews and to discourage counselors from speaking with police during an investigation of physical abuse at Camp Farthest Out. At the time, Warnock served as senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church, which ran the summer camp.Warnock, who now faces a tight runoff race against Republican Kelly Loeffler on January 5, interrupted police interviews of counselors on July 31, 2002, according to the report."This investigator informed [camp administrators] that if the counselors requested that an attorney be present that was their right, however, no one else could [invoke] their rights to an attorney on their behalf," the report reads.The Free Beacon reports that the names in the documents are redacted, but match closely with newspaper articles about the incident, which ultimately led to Warnock’s arrest. The state attorney later dropped the charges.At the time The Baltimore Sun reported that Warnock and a colleague were "accused in court documents of trying to prevent a state trooper of interviewing counselors at Camp Farthest Out" and that the ministers "interrupted a police interview of a counselor." Warnock said then that he was "only asserting that lawyers should be present when the camp counselors were interviewed."During a debate on Sunday, Warnock said that law enforcement officers “actually later thanked me for my cooperation and for helping them," and the deputy state attorney told the Baltimore Sun the same in November 2002.Police reports filed by state troopers after Warnock and Reverend Mark Andre Wainwright were arrested for “hindering and obstructing” police show that investigators warned Warnock a number of times to stop disrupting the investigation ahead of his arrest.Tfc. Danielle Barry, an investigator with the Maryland State Police’s child abuse division, wrote in her report that the pair "interfered with a criminal investigation by interrupting interviews and directing people not to talk to investigators."Though Warnock and camp administrators agreed to cooperate when investigators arrived to conduct interviews with counselors, they later voiced concerns about "legal ramifications from the alleged abuse case" and insisted that the camp’s attorney be present for any interviews with counselors or campers.Warnock and Wainright entered the room where investigators were conducting their first interview of the day with a 17-year-old counselor in a private camp office and “demanded that [they] be present for the interview,” according to the report.Barry told them they were "not permitted to join the interview and warned that they were "hindering and obstructing the investigation."Warnock then announced he would no longer allow investigators to use the camp office for interviews, and he and Wainright told Barry that they "did not like how things were progressing and therefore ‘they’ would not be cooperating in the case further." "This investigator explained to the reverends that what they were doing was committing a crime for which they could be arrested," the report says.After investigators relocated to an outside picnic area to continue their interviews, the reverends once again demanded to sit in on an interview being conducted, forcing Barry to cut her interview short.A camper later tried to give investigators the location of another potential subject to interview when one of the reverends "grabbed the camper by the arm and directed him away from these investigators" and "told the camper that he was not to talk to these people," according to the report.Barry then reached out to the deputy state attorney about the interference, she wrote, and a decision was made to arrest Warnock and Wainwright.

  • Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19

    Speaking from his hospital room, Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday he hasn't changed his mind regarding the coronavirus or mask use, despite his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer and a former mayor of New York City, was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Sunday, after traveling across the country in his futile attempt to overturn the election results. Giuliani did not wear a mask during meetings last week in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, exposing lawmakers and others to the virus.During an interview with New York radio station 77 WABC, the hosts asked Giuliani if his views on the virus have changed, now that he is sick and in the hospital. They mentioned former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who contracted the virus after attending a super-spreader event at the White House; Christie later said it was "wrong" to be there without a mask."No," Giuliani responded. "I have exactly the same view. You know, I've also been through cancer, a couple of other things — very serious, very serious, emergency knee operation. Things happen in life, and you have to go with them. You can't overreact to them. Otherwise, you let the fear of illness drive your entire life." Regarding face coverings, which provide protection to the wearer and those around them, Giuliani said he thinks "you can overdo the masks."Giuliani revealed that he has received two of the same medications Trump took during his hospitalization for COVID-19: remdesivir and dexamethasone. One of the radio hosts told Giuliani the drugs are "not something that the normal American is going to be able to get, because it's quite expensive." Giuliani deflected, saying he "didn't know that. I mean, they give it to us here at the hospital."Giuliani did admit that his high profile is why he's receiving treatment that the average American can't get, saying: "I think if it wasn't me, I wouldn't have been put in the hospital. Sometimes, when you're — you know, when you're a celebrity — they're worried if something happens to you, they're going to examine it more carefully, and they do everything right." He said his advice to people is "get early treatment," falsely claiming that "the earlier you get treated for this, No. 1, you totally eliminate the chance of dying."More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap'

  • Biden is reportedly considering nominating Pete Buttigieg, his former presidential opponent, to be ambassador to China

    Axios reported that President-elect Joe Biden was considering Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to be his China ambassador.

  • NZ mosque attack report released, Ardern apologises

    A review of last year's mosque massacre in New Zealand found the country's security agencies were "almost exclusively" focused on the threat from Islamist terrorism rather than other threats, including white supremacists. Brenton Tarrant, the man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch last year is a white supremacist. On Tuesday (December 8), New Zealand's Royal Commission of Inquiry gave the results of its investigation into what was the country's worst-ever killings. They criticized authorities for ignoring repeated warnings from the Muslim community that hate crimes against them were escalating. And they also found that police failed to enforce proper checks on firearm licenses, but despite those faults, the commission said there were no failings within government agencies that would have alerted them to the imminent massacre. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who received global praise for her compassionate response to the attacks, apologised on Tuesday after the report was released: "The commission made no findings that these issues would have stopped the attack, these were failings none the less, and for that, on behalf of the government, I apologise." Ardern reacted to the attacks by swiftly banning the sale of the high-capacity semi-automatic weapons used in the attack. She also launched a global movement against online extremism. The report recommended a new national intelligence and security agency, as well as a new minister to carry out the report's list of 44 recommendations. The government said it would also create a ministry and graduate program for ethnic communities to support New Zealand's diverse population. "This roughly 800 page report can be distilled into one simple premise, Muslim New Zealanders should be safe. Anyone who calls New Zealand home regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender should be safe." Hours later, Abdigani Ali, speaking for the group that manages one of the targeted mosques, said the report did not go far enough. "We've known for a long time that the Muslim community has been unfairly targeted with hate speech, and hate crimes. This report shows that we were right. The report shows that institutional prejudice and unconscious bias exists in the government agencies and that needs to change. Another proposal includes mandatory reporting of firearm injuries to police by health professionals. Tarrant himself was treated by doctors in the months leading up to the attacks after accidentally shooting himself. Staff never alerted police to his injuries. Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August for the attack, the first time New Zealand has ever handed down such a sentence.

  • Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

    Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was removed in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday. The violence happened in broad daylight, and by evening, Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a statement saying he was authorizing Portland Police “to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation ... There will be no autonomous zone in Portland." “It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end,” Wheeler said in a statement that also acknowledged the issues the protesters want to fix, such as housing and health care.

  • China summons U.S. diplomat over sanctions, vows retaliation

    China summoned the acting top U.S. diplomat in Beijing on Tuesday to protest U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong, and vowed to take "reciprocal" retaliation. The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

  • Defeated, lying, narcissist ex-President Trump will make a perfect ‘Florida man’ | Opinion

    Step aside Congressman Matt Gaetz, Florida man personified, you’ve got real competition now.

  • White House vaccine rollout marred by confusion, false claims

    The day President Trump planned to triumphantly announce the arrival of a coronavirus vaccine began with a Senate hearing at which Republicans focused on hydroxychloroquine.

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap'

  • Family: Black man shot by deputy held a sandwich, not a gun

    Civil rights and FBI investigators will help look into the police shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., whose family says was shot in front of two toddlers and his grandmother while inside his Ohio home.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in New Orleans

    Explore the most unique properties the Big Easy has to offerOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • South Korea to buy millions of coronavirus vaccine doses but sees no need to hurry

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had signed deals to provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people next year but it would not hurry inoculation to allow more time to observe potential side effects. Its cautious approach comes as the country of almost 52 million people battles surging COVID-19 infections that health authorities say threaten to overwhelm the medical system. Other countries are moving ahead to grant emergency use approval for the vaccines in a bid to contain virus transmission.

  • A nurse in the Pfizer vaccine trial said her side effects were so bad she worried she had the virus - but it was worth it

    Kristen Choi had a high fever, nausea, and fatigue after her second shot, but the effects subsided. She said getting the shot was worth it.

  • House Republicans Call for Special Counsel to Investigate Election

    More than two dozen House Republicans sent a letter to President Trump on Wednesday requesting that the president direct Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to probe “irregularities” in last month's general election.“The American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election, but legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered,” reads the letter, signed by 27 GOP representatives.Representative Lance Gooden of Texas first wrote and sent the letter on his own last week, but he decided to resend it after other members in his caucus expressed interest in signing their names to it, including Andy Biggs of Arizona, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Mo Brooks of Alabama, Ted Budd of North Carolina, and Paul Gosar of Arizona.The Republicans' frustration comes after Barr said last week that the Justice Department has not found evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to change the outcome of this year’s presidential election.The Trump campaign legal team quickly disputed Barr's appraisal, saying “there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation” and that the DOJ is unaware of the totality of the evidence Trump's lawyers have gathered to substantiate their fraud allegations.“The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the Department along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged,” the GOP representatives stated in their letter.“The appointment of a Special Counsel would establish a team of investigators whose sole responsibility is to uncover the truth and provide the certainty America needs,” the lawmakers said.Earlier this year, Barr suggested that the high levels of mail ballots this year due to people opting to stay home during the pandemic could become a breeding ground for fraud.Since Joe Biden eked out a victory in the election earlier this month, flipping several key battleground states Trump won in 2016 by razor-thin margins, the Trump campaign has launched a slew of more than 40 lawsuits challenging the vote results in six swing states.Trump has so far refused to concede the election to Biden and has claimed he won a second term “by a lot” even as his legal team fails to produce of voter fraud on a scale widespread enough to affect the outcome of the race and the former vice president’s victory.

  • White House proposes $916 billion relief package, with $600 stimulus checks

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday offered a $916 billion pandemic stimulus proposal from the White House to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and it includes some funding for state and local governments, a top priority for Democrats, and liability protections for businesses, hospitals, and schools, a must-have for Republicans.A bipartisan group of legislators is working on a $908 billion compromise plan, and it's unclear if the White House proposal will affect discussions for that package, The New York Times says. In a statement, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Trump's proposal "must not be allowed to obstruct the bipartisan congressional talks that are underway."Lawmakers are trying to get a relief bill put together before Congress leaves at the end of the year, and this is the first time since the Nov. 3 election that the Trump administration has been directly involved in stimulus talks. Under the proposal, some federal unemployment programs are expanded, but the $300 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits from earlier legislation is not included. It also calls for direct stimulus payments of $600 for some Americans and a revival of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses.Earlier Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the "new administration is going to be asking for another package," referring to President-elect Joe Biden, and recommended lawmakers "set aside liability, and set aside state and local, and pass those things that we agree on, knowing full well we'll be back at this after the first of the year." In response, Pelosi said McConnell's "efforts to undermine good faith, bipartisan negotiations are appalling."More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap'