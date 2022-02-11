Fort Knox soldier pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges

Entrance to Fort Knox

UPDATE: Schmidt was sentenced in April 2019 to 30 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

An Army soldier at Fort Knox pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to producing and sending pornographic images of a child to an undercover federal agent.

Andrew Paul Schmidt, 40, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court of Western Kentucky to five counts of production of child pornography, 10 counts of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Schmidt was arrested in December 2017 after he used the Kik mobile messaging app to share images of a child who wasn't wearing clothes, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Schmidt did not know he was sending the images to an undercover FBI special agent, according to the complaint.

You may like: Two men accused of stealing 17 urns from a Louisville cemetery

A federal grand jury indicted Schmidt on six child pornography counts on Dec. 20, 2017, and on additional charges on March 21, 2018, the news release said.

According to the criminal complaint, the undercover agent posted messages in January 2016 on various social media forums "known or suspected to be frequented or visited by individuals who have a sexual interest in children."

The agent received a response to his post on Dec. 4, 2017, from a user called "bwphotoguy," who was later determined to be Schmidt, according to the complaint.

Schmidt offered to share images of the child, according to a portion of a chat log included in the complaint.

After receiving the images, the FBI agent sent an emergency request to Kik for information and IP access logs associated with the "bwphotoguy" user, the complaint says.

The agent was then able to track down a Fort Knox address using AT&T internet subscriber information and identified the user as Schmidt, according to the complaint.

Photos available on Schmidt's Facebook page closely matched a profile photo used on the Kik account and images sent to the agent, the complaint notes.

Story continues

Also: Owensboro priest suspended after accusations of sexual abuse

The agent went to Schmidt's address and took him to the Fort Knox office of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Company, according to the complaint, where Schmidt admitted to creating and sending the images on his phone.

Schmidt faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and could face up to 370 years in prison, according to the news release.

He also faces a minimum of five years of supervised release and up to a maximum term of supervised release for life along with a $4 million fine.

Schmidt is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2019, in Louisville.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com; 502-582-7030.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Fort Knox soldier pleads guilty to federal child porn charges