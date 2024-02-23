Fort Lauderdale braces for big crowds now that Miami Beach is ‘breaking up’ with spring break

Miami Beach is on a mission to send spring break packing — and that has Fort Lauderdale worried that the chaos and violence that have rocked South Beach during the annual rite of passage might make its way to Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale officials say they are well aware of the extreme measures Miami Beach is taking to crack down on the college holiday, including shutting down public garages and parking lots in its very own entertainment district.

Fort Lauderdale isn’t going that far, but the tourist town known for its own spring break party zone is coming up with what you might call a mini-crackdown to ensure things don’t get out of hand.

Here’s what’s on the table so far: Fort Lauderdale plans to hike parking fees during spring break up to $100 a day — just as Miami Beach had planned to do before it decided to close down public parking altogether.

Commissioners said yes to the higher parking rates on Tuesday and are expected to give final approval at their next meeting on March 5. They also approved a plan to hike parking fines during spring break. If the meter expires, drivers will be fined a steep $125.

“I know there was consternation being felt by the city when we realized that Miami Beach was closing down spring break and was very vocal about it,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said. “I don’t know if that crowd’s coming here or going to Wynwood, going to Daytona, going to wherever. I know this (increased parking rate) is just one measure. It’s not the panacea. But it’s one more tool in the toolbox.”

In recent years, Miami Beach has become ground zero for spring break mayhem.

Trouble came up in 2021, as officers made more than 1,000 arrests. In 2022, five people were injured in two separate shootings on Ocean Drive, generating headlines across the globe. Last year, police responded to two shootings on Ocean Drive that left two people dead. The number of arrests: Nearly 500.

Each year, Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency in response to the overwhelming crowds and sometimes deadly gun violence. Midnight curfews were imposed and causeways closed in an attempt to calm the chaos on the streets.

Now Miami Beach is saying enough is enough.

The city sent out word last week that it is “breaking up” with spring break.

“Hey Spring Break, we’re over,” says the post on the Miami Beach website. “Expect curfews, security searches and bag checks at beach access points, early beach entrance closures, DUI checkpoints, bumper-to-bumper traffic, road closures and arrests for drug possession and violence.”

‘Clamping down hard on spring break’

Here’s what visitors to Miami Beach can expect: The towing rate for nonresidents will be $516, double the normal rate. Beach entrances will have security checkpoints to ensure prohibited items do not make it onto the beach. That includes cigarettes, alcohol, coolers, narcotics and marijuana.

Fort Lauderdale has kept close watch each year, wondering if the spring break violence might make its way north.

According to Broward County’s Tourist Development Council, the spike in college visitors should peak in South Florida during the week of March 3 and March 10.

Fort Lauderdale’s mayor says the city is not trying to make spring breakers feel unwelcome. But once they arrive, they are expected to behave.

“We are not taking the drastic measures Miami Beach is taking because we don’t have the same experience as Miami Beach,” Trantalis said. “We want to make it enjoyable and welcome the visitors.”

Fort Lauderdale and its police officers will be set to address problems if they do arise, city officials say.

“We are all aware of the fact that Miami Beach is clamping down hard on spring break,” Commissioner Steve Glassman said. “I just want to make sure that we are prepared for any kind of influx of folks that might say, ‘Hey, it’s going to be a lot easier just to go to Fort Lauderdale.’ Because the things that Miami Beach is doing are pretty much going to say, ‘Hey, we really don’t want you here.’ They really are saying, ‘Please don’t come here.’”

But Fort Lauderdale is a far cry from Miami Beach — and a long 32 miles away during rush hour.

“We are victims of our own success, providing a welcome, friendly, safe environment for visitors who come here,” Trantalis said. “College kids have traditionally come to Fort Lauderdale for generations. We hope to be a good host for those that come. I hope they can be good guests as they get to appreciate the good city that we’ve all come to love.”

Better behaved in Fort Lauderdale?

Glassman, for one, says he remains cautiously optimistic.

“The chief of police assures me we are ready for whatever may happen,” Glassman told the South Florida Sun Sentinel this week. “We’re ready.”

In case things do get bad, Fort Lauderdale is reserving the right to close sidewalk cafes — just as Miami Beach already plans to do — should that become necessary to protect the health and safety of the public.

But Glassman says he doubts Fort Lauderdale will need to take such an extreme measure.

“Typically we have not had the issues Miami Beach has had,” Glassman said. “Our spring break guests have been better behaved. We have not gone through that drama like Miami Beach has had. They’re reacting to an issue that’s very different from what Fort Lauderdale experiences.”

Commissioner John Herbst shares that sentiment.

“I think we have done a very good job of managing spring break up here,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence in our chief and police department to manage spring break. We want people to enjoy our beaches. But we want to make sure everyone is respectful and has a good time.”

Herbst says it’s always a possibility that the bad actors might head north, but he doubts they’ll make the drive all the way to Fort Lauderdale.

“If anything, I would think Hollywood and Hallandale would be more impacted because of their proximity to Miami Beach,” Herbst said. “From what I’ve been hearing, a lot of the people who have been arrested (for spring break violence) were Miami-Dade residents (not out-of-towners).”

Hollywood activist Cat Uden says she’s been keeping an eye on what Miami Beach is doing to discourage spring breakers from heading there.

Hollywood saw its own brand of violence on Memorial Day last year, when nine people were injured during a shooting on Hollywood’s Broadwalk, just north of Margaritaville.

The Broadwalk was packed with families when gunfire split the air just before 7 p.m. Police and good Samaritans raced to help the wounded, who ranged between the age of 1 to 65.

“I would imagine our police are going to be on high alert after what happened on Memorial Day,” Uden said. “I would imagine residents are worried Hollywood is going to be the next spring break destination with the mayhem and the jumping on cars and the shootings.”

Hollywood ready, just in case

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy, however, doesn’t think his city will see the same mayhem Miami Beach has.

“Hollywood beach is a family beach that has lots of children and senior citizens, so we’ve never been the top choice of spring breakers,” Levy said. “We also have alcohol restrictions and elevated enforcement during the season. I expect spring breakers will continue to prefer South Beach as they always have.”

Should he happen to be wrong, Hollywood will be ready, city officials say.

“The Hollywood Police Department has an enhanced enforcement plan that will be in place for the duration of spring break,” said Hollywood spokeswoman Joann Hussey. “Of course, more officers will be on patrol and enforcing our (bans on) alcohol, smoking and single-use plastic, canopy and cooler rules, and prohibition of animals on the Broadwalk.”

Hollywood is also looking to deploy more License Plate Readers and closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras.

“These tools will help us to identify and have eyes on who is coming and going in our city,” Hussey said. “Our plan is fluid and continues to be modified as conditions warrant, all in an effort to keep the public safe, which is our number one priority.”

Taking a cue from Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood is also considering coming up with a higher spring break rate at both of the city’s beach parking garages, Hussey said.

“Hollywood beach has historically attracted more families and retirees than a party and club crowd,” Hussey said. “Those looking for a party atmosphere find that elsewhere. We have been the quieter vacation location and we aim to keep it that way.”

Susannah Bryan can be reached at sbryan@sunsentinel.com. Follow me on X @Susannah_Bryan