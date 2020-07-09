Fort Lauderdale chief ousted after criticizing victim and defending officer misconduct

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione has been removed from his position — nearly six weeks after a member of his SWAT team shot a peaceful Black Lives Matter protester in the face with a foam rubber bullet as other officers laughed and joked about firing potentially lethal weapons at civilians.

“The city manager made a decision this morning to make a change in leadership,” Major Frank Sousa told the Miami Herald. “The chief is not relieved of duty. He will remain a member of our organization in a position to be determined.”

Assistant Chief Karen Dietrich will serve as acting chief, police said.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a video message posted online, Lagerbloom said, “I am making this change after consulting with our elected leaders, who are supportive of my decision.”

LaToya Ratlieff talks about her experience on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, after police shot her in the face with a foam projectile at a protest in Fort Lauderdale. Ratlieff was choking from tear gas and trying to leave the area when she was shot that Sunday. More

LaToya Ratlieff, the protester who was shot in the face, spoke at a congressional subcommittee briefing on police brutality late last month, bringing national attention to her ordeal. She recounted how the officer’s bullet fractured her right eye socket, opened a gash in her forehead that required 20 stitches and inflicted possible long-term damage to her vision. She has also told her story on several national television news channels.

At first, Maglione acknowledged his department might be at fault, saying shooting Ratlieff appeared to be a violation of policy. An internal affairs investigation was opened into the officer, Eliezer Ramos, who said that he shot Ratlieff accidentally while attempting to fire at a man throwing a tear gas canister. Department policy states officers should not fire rubber bullets at the head unless they have been authorized to use deadly force.

“I am responsible for every single thing that my police department does,” Maglione told the Miami Herald shortly after the May 31 protest.

But since then the chief has doubled down on defending his officers, including two who were caught on a body camera celebrating after shooting protesters with rubber bullets. “Did you see me f**k up those motherf****rs?” one of the officers said. Policing experts and former officers condemned the behavior as misconduct.

“Law enforcement as a whole has been unfairly vilified and it is putting your police officers in harm’s way unjustly,” Maglione wrote in a lengthy July 4 public statement. “There has been irresponsible reporting with haste being the priority, while accuracy and objectivity have taken a back seat. Police officers have become the victims of politics and on occasion, the victims of unprovoked violent attacks. These attacks, for some unknown reason, receive little attention.”

Maglione and the department have also repeatedly criticized Ratlieff for going to the news media and for not speaking to internal affairs investigators about the injuries she suffered at the hands of police on May 31.

“To date, Ms. Ratlieff has given numerous media interviews and made many public statements, but has yet to meet with us to give a formal statement for our investigation,” Maglione said in a statement. “Our officers reached out numerous times to her after the incident and later extended the invitation through Ms. Ratlieff’s attorneys.”

Mayor Dean Trantalis has expressed similar sentiments.