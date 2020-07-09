Fort Lauderdale chief ousted after criticizing victim and defending officer misconduct

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione has been removed from his position — nearly six weeks after a member of his SWAT team shot a peaceful Black Lives Matter protester in the face with a foam rubber bullet as other officers laughed and joked about firing potentially lethal weapons at civilians.
“The city manager made a decision this morning to make a change in leadership,” Major Frank Sousa told the Miami Herald. “The chief is not relieved of duty. He will remain a member of our organization in a position to be determined.”
Assistant Chief Karen Dietrich will serve as acting chief, police said.
City Manager Chris Lagerbloom did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a video message posted online, Lagerbloom said, “I am making this change after consulting with our elected leaders, who are supportive of my decision.”
LaToya Ratlieff, the protester who was shot in the face, spoke at a congressional subcommittee briefing on police brutality late last month, bringing national attention to her ordeal. She recounted how the officer’s bullet fractured her right eye socket, opened a gash in her forehead that required 20 stitches and inflicted possible long-term damage to her vision. She has also told her story on several national television news channels.
At first, Maglione acknowledged his department might be at fault, saying shooting Ratlieff appeared to be a violation of policy. An internal affairs investigation was opened into the officer, Eliezer Ramos, who said that he shot Ratlieff accidentally while attempting to fire at a man throwing a tear gas canister. Department policy states officers should not fire rubber bullets at the head unless they have been authorized to use deadly force.
“I am responsible for every single thing that my police department does,” Maglione told the Miami Herald shortly after the May 31 protest.
But since then the chief has doubled down on defending his officers, including two who were caught on a body camera celebrating after shooting protesters with rubber bullets. “Did you see me f**k up those motherf****rs?” one of the officers said. Policing experts and former officers condemned the behavior as misconduct.
“Law enforcement as a whole has been unfairly vilified and it is putting your police officers in harm’s way unjustly,” Maglione wrote in a lengthy July 4 public statement. “There has been irresponsible reporting with haste being the priority, while accuracy and objectivity have taken a back seat. Police officers have become the victims of politics and on occasion, the victims of unprovoked violent attacks. These attacks, for some unknown reason, receive little attention.”
Maglione and the department have also repeatedly criticized Ratlieff for going to the news media and for not speaking to internal affairs investigators about the injuries she suffered at the hands of police on May 31.
“To date, Ms. Ratlieff has given numerous media interviews and made many public statements, but has yet to meet with us to give a formal statement for our investigation,” Maglione said in a statement. “Our officers reached out numerous times to her after the incident and later extended the invitation through Ms. Ratlieff’s attorneys.”
Mayor Dean Trantalis has expressed similar sentiments.
“I called her the day after the event and tried to reach out to her about her medical care and her story. They said she couldn’t talk,” he told the Herald before Ratlieff’s congressional appearance. “I saw her on CNN the next day. It looked like she was able to talk.”
On Thursday, Trantalis said no one had “criticized” Ratlieff. “I did wonder why she didn’t return my call,” he said in a text message. He and the city manager were holding a 3:30 p.m. news conference.
In a statement, Ratlieff said she commended the city “for taking this first important step in the right direction. Fort Lauderdale needs a chief of police who is committed to bringing about the change that is needed within the department.”
The Miami Herald exclusively published the body camera footage of the officers laughing and joking about the rubber bullets. The officers indicated they thought the camera was not recording.
The chief responded to the Herald’s coverage by saying: “The entire video clearly demonstrates our officers were under attack by a group of people who chose to use violence instead of peace to antagonize the situation. Although the language is extreme, and offensive to some, our officers were dealing with the chaos of a developing situation.“
Maglione became chief in December 2016, according to his departmental biography. He has been on the Fort Lauderdale police force since 1992.
The march was held in downtown Fort Lauderdale to protest the death of George Floyd. While police said demonstrators started a violent conflict that began shortly before 7 p.m., the Herald reviewed dozens of photos and hours of video footage and did not find evidence that was the case.
The first documented instance of violence came when Officer Steven Pohorence shoved a kneeling protester in the face. That seemed to ignite a conflict between police and the crowd that took over downtown streets for two hours, a Herald investigation found. Pohorence has been suspended without pay and charged with misdemeanor battery.
Herald reporters present during the march saw police shoot Ratlieff and wrote a detailed account of the incident.
Christina Currie, chairwoman of the Fort Lauderdale Citizens’ Police Review Board, said the department needs “widespread change.”
“I am confident that this removal will serve as the first of many steps to elevate the reputation of both our City and the Police Department,” Currie said. “At this time I think a national search for a new command staff is the best method to ensure we see major changes in culture of the department.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.