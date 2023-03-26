Fort Lauderdale contractor’s victims ‘have been left with pool-sized holes,’ cops say

A contractor against whom a condominium association president had a year-long restraining order is accused of leaving a trail of fraud victims and under-construction-work around Broward County. Police think the trail could be longer.

Fort Lauderdale’s Richard Stubblefield, 56, was arrested Wednesday at his probation officer’s office.

Stubblefield faces charges of grand theft between $5,000 and $10,000. grand theft between $10,000 and $20,000; grand theft between $20,000 and $100,000; obtaining property under $20,000 by fraud and obtaining property over $20,000 by fraud. His bond on those charges adds up to $82,500, but the no bond on his the violation of probation charge adds up to still in Broward County Jail as of Sunday morning.

Wilton Manors police say Stubblefield, through his company All Pro Pools & Pavers, took folks money for projects he never completed or didn’t even start by applying for the permits. Wilton Manors police Det. Bonnie Owens said Stubblefield has over a dozen open contracts and police reports have been filed about him with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Davie and Hollywood police.

“Some victims have been left with pool-sized holes in their backyards due to the actions of Mr. Stubblefield,” Wilton Manors police said.

Sunbiz.org says Stubblefield registered All Pro Pools with the state in 2009. For the March 2022 state filing, he changed the company’s working address to 3831 N. Andrews Ave., an Oakland Park strip mall.

There was an incident at All-Pro’s previous working address, his Island Club One condominium home at 777 N. Federal Hwy.

Incident at Island Club One

An arrest report from Dec. 1, 2021 says after a couple of drinks with friends, Stubblefield began loudly saying of two women, one of whom was Island Club One condo association president Rita Nelson, “he’d like to shoot them in the face.”

One of Stubblefield’s friends, the report said, told him that he should put the concealed weapon under his shirt back in his apartment. When another friend tried to calm him down, the report says Stubblefield said, “I really shouldn’t have this on me,” and “pulled the handgun out of its holster and proceeded to hold it in plain view of four adults and one 10-year-old child who were on the scene.”

The BSO personnel who arrested Stubblefield wrote that he slurred his words and stumbled about.

Stubblefield was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and improper exhibition of a concealed firearm. The second charge was dropped. On the first charge, he was given a one-year probation that’s scheduled to end June 30.

The day after Stubblefield’s arrest, Dec. 2, 2021, Nelson took out a temporary restraining order against Stubblefield that got extended to Dec. 13, 2022.