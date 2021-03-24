Fort Lauderdale cop accused of online sex chat with a minor

Susannah Bryan, South Florida Sun Sentinel
·1 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Fort Lauderdale police officer has been arrested on charges that he engaged in sexual chats online with an undercover detective that he believed was an underage girl.

Broward sheriff’s detectives arrested Louis James Walsh, 29, at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Wednesday.

Investigators say Walsh sent a photo of himself and exposed his private area, unaware that he was chatting with a detective in Minnesota. He faces two counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor.

Walsh works special security details at Cardinal Gibbons High School and St. Anthony Catholic School. He also is a wrestling coach at Cardinal Gibbons.

