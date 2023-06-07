Fort Lauderdale cops arrest suspect in shooting of Miami father and auto body shop owner

Hours after a Miami father and auto body shop owner was shot dead in his business Tuesday morning, Fort Lauderdale police had arrested a suspect on a charge of first-degree murder.

Ferris Phillips, 38, was booked into Broward County Mail Jail Tuesday night, held for transport to Miami-Dade County.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Miami Fire Rescue and police found Nader Aweidah shot at his Perfect Auto Paint & Body Shop, 7455 NW Seventh Ave. Aweidah, known as “Bubba,” also owned Bubbas Supermarket, the convenience store next door to the auto body shop.

Investigators haven’t stated the connection between Phillips and Aweidah

“He was just a great man; he looked out for the community. He did whatever he could for people,” one friend told NBC6. “He was a loving father, a great business owner, and it’s just a sad story.”

Ferris Phillips

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.