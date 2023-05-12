Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue billing specialist killed in murder-suicide

A Fort Lauderdale city employee was killed in a murder-suicide at her home late Thursday.

The victim was identified Friday as Gwendolyn Lynette Bass-Kemp, 71, who worked as a billing specialist for Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue.

Fort Lauderdale police said Richard Kenneth McDonald, also 71, killed Bass-Kemp in her home in the 1700 block of Northwest 27th Terrace and barricaded himself inside. During a two-hour standoff with police and SWAT, McDonald set the house on fire, walked out with a handgun and took his own life.

“The suspect ultimately shot himself and was later pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Fort Lauderdale Police spokeswoman Det. Ali Adamson.

Police did not disclose the relationship between Bass-Kemp and McDonald.

Bass-Kemp began working for Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue in 2005, according to a statement released by the city.

She “was a valued member of the team for 18 years. She will be greatly missed,” the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Gwen’s family during this difficult time.”

The home was destroyed by the fire.

