Fort Lauderdale home invasion ends in shooting, cops say. Suspect is still on the run

A group of people barged into a Fort Lauderdale home Thursday afternoon and attacked a man — who subsequently opened fire on them, police said. One suspect is hospitalized; another is still on the run.

Around 12:20 p.m., authorities say Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers raced to a house in the 600 block of North Andrews Avenue after reports of a home invasion.

Three suspects, who have not been identified, went inside the home and physically attacked a man, according to police. He thne got a gun and shot one of them.

The trio fled in a car before police arrived. The injured man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Coincidentally, one of the suspects drove their wounded partner to Broward Health, where officers took both of them into custody, the Fort Lauderdale police said. The injured suspect is being treated for serious injuries.

Another suspect remains at large.

Police said it’s an isolated incident and there’s no active shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5700.

This is a developing story.