Fort Lauderdale man found guilty in fatal 2017 crash on I-75 in Collier County

A 27-year-old Fort Lauderdale man has been found guilty in a fatal 2017 crash in Collier County, the Office of State Attorney Amira Fox announced Monday.

A jury found Marcus Coleman guilty of vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury following a four day trial.

On May 17, 2017, Coleman was driving a four-door Hyundai south at high speed when he clipped a Kia SUV near mile marker 102 of Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said at the time.

The Kia was forced off the road and overturned, killing the driver, a 50-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman. Two passengers in the Kia suffered serious injuries.

Coleman had marijuana and alcohol in his system when the crash occurred, Fox's office said Monday.

Coleman is due for sentencing on Oct. 17.

