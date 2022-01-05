A Fort Lauderdale man was shot in his home. A murder suspect is now arrested in Miami-Dade.

How Fort Lauderdale residents Ivan Alberti Sierra and Carlton McMillan III knew each other, police didn’t specify — but they say Alberti Sierra went over to McMillan’s house and shot him multiple times on Tuesday.

McMillan died after being taken from his Southwest 23rd Court home to Broward Health Medical Center. He was 28.

Carlton McMillan III

About nine hours after the 1:55 p.m. shooting, the 32-year-old Alberti Sierra was arrested by Miami-Dade police on a murder charge.

Anyone who knows more about this can contact Fort Lauderdale police Det. Sgt. Steve Novak at 954-828-5556 or Det. Jennifer Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570 or, to stay anonymous, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

