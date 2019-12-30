A Fort Lauderdale man was shot and killed. Police want to know who pulled the trigger

Police are searching for a gunman that killed a Fort Lauderdale man Saturday evening and wounded another person.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the unknown assailant walked up to 40-year-old Jermaine Hall around 10 p.m. near the 800 block of Northwest 22nd Road in Fort Lauderdale and shot him several times. One of the bullets also hit a nearby man in the leg, but police said the injury was not life-threatening.

Police said “circumstances surrounding the incident are still being determined,” but asked for any additional tips that might aid the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective M. Benson at 954-828-6561. Broward Crime Stoppers is offering up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. It can be reached at 954-493-TIPS.