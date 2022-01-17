A Fort Lauderdale man tried to smuggle a convicted murderer back into the United States

A convicted and deported murderer and the Fort Lauderdale man who tried to smuggle him back into the United States will be federal prison residents for the next few years.

Jeremy Rolle, 27, was sentenced to five years last week after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting certain aliens to enter the United States.

Among those certain aliens was Marvin Carridice, a Jamaica national who was deported in 2018 after 11 years, 10 months of county jail and prison time for grand theft, burglary, felony possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a driver’s license, second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

Marvin Carridice

Online Broward County court records say Carridice still owes the county $1,073 from the 2004 crime that resulted in the murder and attempted murder convictions.

A boat to Broward

According to Rolle’s guilty plea, he drove a 26-foot motorboat with him and 16 passengers from Bimini, Bahamas to the Hillsboro Inlet of the Intracoastal Waterway in Pompano Beach around 8:30 a.m. on June 17. Another boater saw how low Rolle’s boat was sitting in the water with the bow pointed down and asked if Rolle needed help.

Rolle told the other boater no, twice, but the other boater told a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy that a boat in distress was headed down the Intracoastal. When the BSO deputy found Rolle’s boat, Rolle tried a speedy escape down the Intracoastal.

This chase, with the BSO deputy flashing his lights and shouting verbal orders to stop, lasted about five minutes. Just south of the Atlantic Boulevard bridge, Rolle stopped his boat long enough for several passengers to jump into the water.

“Then, with several other aliens remaining onboard, [Rolle] accelerated across the Intracoastal Waterway) and caused the vessel to crash into a seawall on the east side,” Rolle’s admission of facts said. “The vessel came to an abrupt stop when it impacted the sea wall, which caused several of the remaining aliens on board to become airborne and fall into the water.”

Rolle made a more standard disembarking onto land, where he ran and was caught.