Fort Lauderdale man used Instagram to lure nudes or extort sex from girls as young as 11

A Fort Lauderdale man used multiple Instagram accounts to manipulate seven girls into sending him sexually explicit photos or videos, then used the threat of exposure to pull them under his control.

Breshawn Hamilton, 21, even extorted a 13-year-old into getting into a car in the parking lot of her home, where he and a friend committed statutory rape.

A Fort Lauderdale 15-year-old girl summed up Hamilton in a text message with, “You have a thing for talking and f------ underage girls. You threatened to expose me twice and did once. You blackmailed me into have sex with you twice which is a crime.”

All of the above is in Hamilton’s federal court guilty plea to two counts of enticing a minor, four counts of production of child pornography, three counts of sending interstate extortionate threats, and one count of possession of child pornography. He will be sentenced on Oct. 27 to at least 15 years in federal prison.

Hamilton started by preying on a girl several states away.

‘Show me it again’

From his Instagram accounts 2k20wit_rabbit, rabbit134000 and Keysavage_22, Hamilton reached out to a 15-year-old in Houston on Oct. 24, 2019. The girl, referred to in Hamilton’s admission as Victim 7, told him her age. He said he was 19.

“Later in the conversation, Hamilton told Victim 7 that he was masturbating to pictures of her, resulting in Victim 7 sending a video of a Black female touching her naked vagina, including inserting her fingers inside the vagina,” Hamilton’s admission of facts said. “Hamilton asked for more images of her, stating “show me it again” and “your stuff” and “your private.””

The next day, Hamilton ordered her to go into a school bathroom and make a FaceTime call to Hamilton that he would record. If she didn’t, Hamilton said, he’d put the video she’d sent him the day before on Instagram, as well as send it to her family members and her boyfriend.

Feeling trapped, she made the FaceTime call that Hamilton wanted. He recorded it and sent it back to her.

‘Pick up, real talk or Ima post the s--- fr’

Harrison started on Victim 5, a Fort Lauderdale 14-year-old, on Dec. 12, 2019. By September 2020, he’d coaxed her into sending him a masturbation video and on Oct. 3, 2020, got her to send another.

Two days later, they talked about having sex, and Victim 5 gave Hamilton her home address. He recorded three videos of them together, including one 53-second video of a sexual encounter in the stairwell of Victim 5’s apartment complex.

When Victim 5 wasn’t answering Hamilton’s texts on Oct. 8, he sent a screenshot from one of the videos with “pick up, real talk or Ima post the s--- fr.’

She later told investigators when she rebuffed him sexually, Hamilton “would threaten to break the windows of her residence and expose her images on the internet.

Eleven

In late 2019, Hamilton began having “sexually explicit video calls” with an 11-year-old Fort Lauderdale girl he connected with via Instagram. The girl told investigators Hamilton asked her to “touch her bare chest and private parts with her hands” while he pleasured himself.

“Victim 3 advised that Hamilton threatened to expose her pictures/videos on Instagram if she did not continue the sexually explicit activity,” his admission states. “Victim 3 confirmed Hamilton posted a video on Instagram of her naked vagina that one of her 11-year-old friends found on Instagram.”

Thirteen

Hamilton and Victim 1, a Lauderhill girl, talked via Instagram in March 2020 “about meeting in person to have sex at a nearby library. Hamilton suggested that they have sex in a car in the library’s parking lot. During this conversation, Victim 1 advised Hamilton that she was 13 years old.”

That didn’t deter Hamilton, who gave his age as 17 and soon raised his request to meeting at the girl’s house for sex. Victim 1 said to keep the nudes she’d sent Hamilton from being shot around the Instagram world, she agreed to meet him for sex.

“Victim 1 told law enforcement on or about March 3, 2020, she met with [Instagram user Keysavage_22] — later identified as Hamilton — and his friend at the parking lot of her residence,” Hamilton’s admission said. “After entering the vehicle voluntarily, Victim 1 recalled Hamilton telling her that he would not disseminate her nude photograph if she also had sex with the other male in the vehicle.”

Thus extorted, Victim 1 was forced into rape by both men.